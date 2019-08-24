India mulls exempting foreigners from rich tax

Bloomberg

India might soon roll back an additional levy on foreign funds and announce other measures to boost economic growth, a government official said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is finalizing a package to reverse the economic slowdown, the official told reporters, asking not to be identified as a decision is yet to be announced.

Key among them is a likely exemption to foreign portfolio investors from a tax on super rich announced in the budget.

Indian Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed increasing the effective tax rate on individuals with taxable annual income of above 20 million rupees (US$283,000) by about 3 percent, and for those earning above 50 million rupees by 7 percent.

Plans to exempt foreign portfolio investors, who became an unintended target of the move, was first reported earlier this month.

The tax proposal, along with a lack of measures to boost the economy in the July 5 budget, led to foreigners withdrawing more than US$3 billion from Indian shares, putting pressure on stocks and the rupee.

Financial markets cheered the comments about measures to spur the economy, which came a day after a top economic adviser to Modi suggested that a government stimulus for the private sector creates a moral hazard.

Data due next week would probably show India’s GDP expanded 5.6 percent in the quarter ended June, slower than the 5.8 percent pace seen in the previous three months.

That would be well below the potential 7 to 8 percent pace Bloomberg Economics estimates for the economy.

Weakening growth numbers would not come as a surprise. Consumer spending on everything from hair oil to cookies have waned as concerns about job losses grow, amid automobile makers shuttering factories temporarily to manage piling inventories.

A shadow-banking crisis has also weighed on private consumption, which accounts for almost 60 percent of GDP.

Sitharaman had said earlier that foreign portfolio investors registered as trusts might consider the option of registering as companies to escape the higher tax. However, the conversion would have required several changes to the tax law.