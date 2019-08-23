Agencies

UNITED STATES

Trump flip-flops on tax cuts

A day after considering cutting taxes to promote economic growth, President Donald Trump on Wednesday changed course and said he would abandon the idea because the nation already has “a strong economy.” Trump’s flip-flop came after market volatility and economic uncertainty, and amid a debate about whether the nation is heading for a slowdown that would imperil his re-election chances. “I’m not looking at a tax cut now,” he told reporters at the White House. “We don’t need it. We have a strong economy.”

AIRLINES

Air NZ blames fuel, engines

New Zealand’s national carrier yesterday said that increased fuel costs and engine problems were the main reasons why its annual profit dropped by more than 30 percent. Air New Zealand Ltd reported a pre-tax profit of NZ$374 million (US$238.6 million) for the year ending on June 30, compared with NZ$540 million in the same period last year. Annual revenue grew 5.3 percent to NZ$5.8 billion. Meanwhile, chief financial officer Jeff McDowall would become acting CEO after Christopher Luxon leaves on Sept. 25 until a permanent replacement is found, the firm said.

BANKING

HSBC mulling Asia buys

HSBC Holdings PLC, which shook up its senior leadership this month, is considering a bid for Asian operations being sold by Aviva PLC as it seeks ways to diversify its business in the region, people with knowledge of the matter said. London-based HSBC is in the early stages of weighing an offer for at least part of Aviva’s Asian business, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. A deal would help HSBC bolster its insurance presence in Singapore and other parts of Southeast Asia, the people said. Aviva, the UK insurance conglomerate whose shares have dropped 27 percent in the past 12 months, this month confirmed that it is examining options for its Asian business.

AIRLINES

Ryanair strike effects slight

UK flights operated by Ryanair Holdings PLC were taking off yesterday largely as scheduled as pilots in the discount carrier’s biggest market begin a two-day strike ahead of the busiest travel weekend of the year. The action started soon after midnight yesterday, after Ryanair failed to obtain a legal injunction blocking the walkout by members of the British Airline Pilots’ Association. Early morning services from London Stansted Airport, the carrier’s biggest base, appeared to be operating largely as planned, according to data from tracking Web site FlightRadar24. Ryanair and the association did not immediately respond to e-mails and calls seeking comment.

GERMANY

Machine exports slashed

Trade conflicts and a weakening global economy have hit growth in the export-reliant machine-building sector, data showed on Wednesday, adding to signs that Europe’s largest economy could slip into a recession. Exports grew just 0.9 percent to 89.2 billion euros (US$98.83 billion) in the first half of the year, according to Mechanical Engineering Industry Association figures, as growth in the first quarter was all but wiped out by a contraction in the second. Machine exports grew by 3.8 percent in the first quarter and fell by 1.8 percent in the three months that followed.