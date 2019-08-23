Qantas hopes to launch 20-hour flight after tests

Bloomberg and AFP, SYDNEY

Qantas Airways Ltd is to run marathon ghost flights from New York and London to Sydney carrying just a few staff to see how the human body holds up before commercial services start.

Qantas yesterday said it would simulate the world’s longest direct flights with Boeing Co Dreamliners as soon as October.

The payload of 40 passengers and crew, most of them employees, are to undergo a host of medical checks and assessments.

The Australian flag carrier wants to start direct flights connecting Sydney to New York and London as soon as 2022, a service that chief executive officer Alan Joyce describes as aviation’s final frontier.

The services, which take about 20 hours, are not yet a sure thing.

Qantas still has not decided on a Boeing or Airbus SE plane that can fly the route fully laden and without a break.

It is also not clear how passengers would tolerate living in the cabin for the best part of a day and night.

“The things we learn on these flights will be invaluable,” Joyce said by telephone.

Qantas yesterday posted a 6.5 percent fall in annual net profit, attributing the slide in earnings to higher oil prices and a weaker Australian dollar.

Despite record revenues, the airline said that its after-tax profit fell to A$891 million (US$603.7 million), down from A$953 million the previous year.

The 99-year-old airline was hit by an A$614 million fuel bill increase and A$154 million in foreign-exchange effects, but Joyce was upbeat about the results, which came on the back of healthy profits the previous year.

“Even with headwinds like fuel costs and foreign exchange, we remain one of the best-performing airline groups in the world,” he said.

In the 12 months to June 30, underlying profit before tax — the airline’s preferred measure that strips out one-off costs — was down 17 percent at A$1.3 billion.

Qantas declared a final dividend of A$0.13 per share and announced an off-market buyback of up to 79.7 million shares.

It would also hand its workers travel bonuses worth A$32 million.

Joyce said that the outlook for the airline was “mixed,” with weakness in the domestic tourism market and flat corporate travel demand.

Nevertheless, he said the airline was “confident” about the year ahead due in large part to being in a “strong financial position.”