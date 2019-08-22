Agencies

BANKING

Citi, BNP implicated in case

US-based Citigroup Inc and French bank BNP Paribas SA are caught up in the US criminal case against Huawei Technologies Co (華為) chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), according to newly available documents. The banks were named in documents released on Tuesday after a hearing in British Columbia Supreme Court. The two are among at least four financial institutions that had banking relationships with Huawei when Meng and others allegedly misled them about its business dealings in Iran, despite US sanctions. HSBC Holdings PLC and Standard Chartered PLC had been previously linked.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dispute puts Spidey at risk

A dispute between Walt Disney Co and Sony Corp threatens to end their co-production of Spider-Man films, according to people familiar with the situation, putting the future of one of Marvel’s most beloved characters up in the air. The two sides have not been able to agree on new terms for their partnership, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Talks are ongoing, one of the people said. Sony holds the film rights to the popular Marvel character, even though Disney acquired Marvel Studios for US$4 billion in 2009.

BANKING

Goldman seeks approval

Goldman Sachs Group Inc sought regulatory approval to buy a majority stake in its investment banking joint venture in China, following rivals, including UBS Group AG, and setting the stage for eventually gaining full control. Goldman has applied to boost its stake in Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Co (高盛高華證券) from 33 percent to 51 percent, a spokesman yesterday. Beijing Gao Hua Securities Co (北京高華證券) owns 67 percent of the joint venture, which focuses on equity and debt capital markets and mergers advisory.

NORWAY

Sovereign fund earns 3%

The country’s US$1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, made a 3 percent return on investment in the second quarter, earning 256 billion Norwegian crowns (US$28.5 billion), it said yesterday. The return for the quarter was 0.19 percentage point below its benchmark index, the fund added. The fund invests the country’s revenues from oil and gas production in foreign stocks, bonds and real estate.

TELEVISION

Vivendi against merger

Mediaset SpA shareholder Vivendi SA plans to vote against the Italian TV company’s proposal to merge with its Spanish affiliate, according to people familiar with the matter, in a potential setback for the broadcaster’s ambition to create a European alliance. Mediaset investors are to meet on Sept. 4 to vote on a plan to create a Dutch-registered holding company to house the assets. Whether Vivendi can block the merger is unclear. It holds about 29 percent of Mediaset and the vote needs a two-thirds majority to pass.

E-COMMERCE

Alibaba seeks October listing

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) might launch its mega share sale in Hong Kong as soon as October, Reuters reported, starting what could be the territory’s biggest listing in a decade. The e-commerce giant had intended to float its stock this month before protests spread across the territory and clouded sentiment, Reuters cited unidentified people as saying. Alibaba declined to comment.