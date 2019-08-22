Climate change to cripple rich, poor nations alike

Thomson Reuters Foundation, NEW YORK

Climate change would damage the economies of countries whether they are rich or poor, hot or cold by the year 2100, economists said in a new report, dispelling the notion that impoverished, warm countries will suffer the most on a warming planet.

Researchers who examined data from 174 countries over 50 years found that persistent temperature changes above or below a country’s historical norm adversely affected economic growth, regardless of how warm a country is.

The US could see a 10 percent loss in GDP without significant policy change.

“In the UK we had the hottest day [ever] recorded a few days ago and infrastructure came to a halt,” Kamiar Mohaddes, a coauthor of the working paper, “Long-Term Macroeconomic Effects of Climate Change: A Cross-Country Analysis,” and a professor of economics at Cambridge University told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Tuesday.

“Trains aren’t running, people aren’t coping, and therefore productivity and economic growth falls, ” he said.

Research has often focused on short-term devastation to poor, warm countries, but the report suggested that wealth and cooler temperatures are no protection from climate change’s economic toll if major policy changes are not adopted.

In a “business as usual” scenario, under which climate change-causing greenhouse gas emissions are not drastically lowered, the average global temperatures will increase by 4°C by 2100.

That would bring more than a 7 percent loss in world GDP per capita, said the study published on Monday by the US National Bureau of Economic Research, a nonprofit economic research organization.

The 2015 Paris Agreement, a global pact to fight climate change agreed to by nearly 200 countries, aims to keep the Earth’s temperature rise well below 2°C, striving for 1.5°C.

However, even that would require a radical reduction of climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions, a landmark UN report found last year.

The economists’ research focused on the US due to its varied climates and found that ignoring the Paris accord’s goals would affect industries from manufacturing to agriculture, costing the US more than 10 percent of its GDP per capita.

“The average American household will be poorer,” Mohaddes said, adding that other industrialized nations could be similarly affected.

Canada, which is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world, could expect a 13 percent loss in income, while Switzerland could see a 12 percent cut and India would se a 10 percent GDP per capita drop.

However, adhering to the Paris Agreement goals could hold the loss in the US to under 2 percent, the report said.

US President Donald Trump in June 2017 vowed to pull the US out of the international agreement, dealing a major blow to the effort to affect climate change.

The earliest that could happen is November next year.

The report also suggested that while some countries are likely to adapt to climate change, they are unlikely to act in time to ward off all the negative effects to their economies.

“We need to have much stronger mitigation. If we do commit to Paris, the losses are substantially lower. It’s not too late,” Mohaddes said.

Researchers from National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan and the universities of Cambridge, Southern California and Johns Hopkins, as well as the IMF, contributed to the report.