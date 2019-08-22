Apple debuts credit card as it readies TV+ launch

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched a smartphone-generation credit card in the US and moved closer to hitting the hot streaming television market with a new subscription service.

The moves came as Apple shifts to emphasize digital content and other services to offset a pullback in the once-sizzling smartphone market.

Arrival of an Apple Card tailored particularly for iPhone fans came with reports that the technology titan is keen to launch its TV+ streaming service before Walt Disney Co goes live with a rival in November.

Apple TV+ would debut with a small selection of original content and a possible subscription price of US$9.99, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The price would be more than that charged by powerhouse players Netflix Inc and Amazon Prime as well as the announced subscription cost of a Disney+ service to launch on Nov. 12.

California-based Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment about TV+.

With Hollywood stars galore, Apple in March unveiled streaming video plans along with news and game subscription offerings as part of an effort to shift its focus to digital content and services to break free of its reliance on iPhone sales.

The Apple TV+ service, an on-demand, ad-free subscription service, would launch this year in 100 countries, the company said.

The new content would be available on an upgraded Apple TV app, which would be on smart television sets and third-party platforms including Roku and Amazon.com Inc’s Fire TV.

Apple would also allow consumers to subscribe to third-party services like HBO and Starz from the same application.

Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi expected Apple TV+ to be more of a channel at its streaming video service, similar to an HBO, than to be a “one-stop-shop” that would stand alone.

Apple is aiming to leverage its position with about 900 million people worldwide who use at least one of its devices. The company has announced plans to launch a new game subscription service called Apple Arcade internationally later this year.

“Apple Arcade will introduce an innovative way to access a collection of brand new games that will not be available on any other mobile platform or in any other subscription service,” Apple said in a statement.

The Apple credit card that became available in a partnership with Goldman Sachs Group Inc is integrated with Apple Pay.

Those signing up will get a physical card and one for a digital wallet, with the two companies pledging to refrain from sharing or selling data to third parties for marketing and advertising.

Apple Card features that could shake up the credit card industry include not charging fees, giving users cash back on purchases and providing tools for people to better manage their debt.

“Apple Card delivers new experiences only possible with the power of iPhone,” the company said in an online post.

The card uses machine learning and mapping capabilities to let users keep track of spending, and provides payment options showing interest costs of various options.