SECURITIES

Brokerage to forgo fees

Line Corp and Nomura Holdings Inc yesterday said they have launched an online brokerage venture that would charge zero commissions for trading in Japanese shares. Instead, Line Securities Corp is to make money from the bid/ask spreads on the trades, the venture’s co-CEO Yoshikazu Yonenaga told a news conference. The venture would offer trading in major Japanese firms such as Toyota Motor Corp and Mizuho Financial Group Inc, they said in a statement.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sony to buy Insomniac

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc on Monday announced a deal to buy Insomniac Games, the studio behind the Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank video games. Sony did not disclose financial terms of the acquisition that would add Insomniac to its stable of studios making games exclusively for the Japanese consumer electronics giant’s PlayStation consoles. The takeover would need regulatory approval.

INTERNET

Traffic growth drives Baidu

Chinese Internet giant Baidu Inc (百度) regained momentum during the second quarter, posting better-than-expected revenue yesterday thanks to strong traffic growth. The Beijing-based search leader said that its total revenues rose 1.4 percent to 26.3 billion yuan (US$3.72 billion), but it warned that revenue in the third quarter could decline as much as 5 percent. Net profit fell 62 percent in the three months ending on June 30 owing to consolidation costs, while facing the challenge of rivals such as ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動).

MINING

BHP surges on iron prices

BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, more than doubled its annual net profit on the back of higher iron ore prices and a rebound from significant setbacks the previous year, it said yesterday. The resources giant posted a US$8.3 billion profit for the year to June 30, up from US$3.7 billion in the period the previous year. Underlying profit — its preferred measure, which strips out one-off costs and is more closely watched by the market — rose just 2 percent to US$9.4 billion, due to strong commodity prices and increased production.

ALCOHOL

Li group to buy Greene King

An investment group backed by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠) agreed to buy pub operator Greene King PLC for ￡2.7 billion (US$3.26 billion), snapping up a chain of traditional British boozers as Brexit looms. The offer by CK Asset Holdings Ltd (長江實業) is equal to ￡8.50 per share, a premium of about 51 percent to Greene King’s closing price on Friday last week. Shares of the British company, which also brews IPAs and other beers, surged on Monday to as much as ￡8.658.

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney accused of fraud

A former Walt Disney Co accountant has accused the company of overstating revenue for years and has filed a series of whistle-blower tips with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Sandra Kuba, previously a senior financial analyst who worked for Disney for 18 years, said that employees in the parks division systematically overstated revenue by billions of US dollars, according to MarketWatch, which said it reviewed the filings. Disney said that the employee was fired for cause and “has persistently made patently false claims for over two years.”