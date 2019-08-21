S Korea to probe sales of products risking big losses

Bloomberg

South Korean financial regulators are to start a probe into sales of derivative products that carry the risk of individual investors losing almost all their money depending on moves in overseas market rates.

Those products include 127 billion won (US$105.2 million) of securities tied to the German 10-year government bond yield, the South Korean Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement.

While they offer high returns if the German yield stays above a certain level, the securities expose investors to losses that increase as the yield falls further below that level.

After a plunge in global bond yields, investors in the German rate product stand to lose 95.1 percent of their principal on average if it matures with interest rates at about current levels, the FSS said.

The outstanding amount of such securities linked to overseas interest rates was about 822 billion won as of Aug. 7, and individual investors accounted for 89.1 percent of that total, the regulator said.

The sale of such a high-risk product mainly to individuals highlights how low interest rates in South Korea are making investors desperate for extra return, to such an extent that they are willing to buy a product that would cause them to lose almost everything they put in if the market moves the wrong way.

The regulator said that after the probe it would seek to reconcile a dispute about whether the products were sold without providing enough information.

A law firm called Hannuri Law, which is talking to investors, said on its Web site that most of the investors are known to be elderly people, retirees and housewives, who are typically risk averse.

The FSS said it would investigate relevant parties — banks, brokerages and asset management firms.

Among the products tied to overseas rates, 401 billion won of the securities were sold by Woori Bank, while 388 billion won was sold by Hana Bank, the agency said.

Spokespeople for both lenders said they would faithfully take part in the probe.

One of the German rate-linked products offers a return of 2 percent on the six-month securities if the 10-year yield is minus-0.25 percent or higher, the FSS said.

However, if it falls below that level, investors lose 2.5 percent of their principal every time the yield drops one basis point.

They stand to lose as much as 98 percent of their investment if the rate falls 40 basis points or more from the target level, under the product’s terms.

The German sovereign yield was minus-0.69 percent last week.

Another 696 billion won of securities are linked to the US dollar five-year constant maturity swap rate and British pound seven-year constant maturity swap rate.

Investors might lose 56.2 percent of their principal on average if the rates stay at the levels as of Aug. 7, the FSS said.

The market for such products in South Korea is big.

The outstanding amount of so-called derivatives-linked securities and funds tied to non-equity assets such as interest rates and exchange rates was about 40.8 trillion won, while those linked to equity-related products came to 74.9 trillion won, Korea Securities Depository data showed.