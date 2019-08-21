Japan eases some S Korea curbs

Reuters, SEOUL

Japan has approved shipments of a high-tech material to South Korea for the second time since imposing export curbs last month, two sources said yesterday ahead of talks by government officials this week to resolve a dispute stemming from their wartime past.

Photoresists were cleared for Japan’s exports to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in South Korea, which are crucial for the tech giant’s advanced contract chipmaking production, the people said.

A Samsung spokeswoman and a South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy spokeswoman declined to comment. A Japanese official in charge of the issue was not available for comment.

A Blue House official confirmed the exports at a briefing, but said that “uncertainties” would remain until Japan completely removes the tighter export controls it has instituted.

“Tokyo’s latest export approval is positive for the local industry, but I don’t see Japan’s move as a conciliatory message to South Korea,” another South Korean government official said, requesting anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Japan last month tightened controls on shipments to South Korea of three materials used in chips and displays, threatening to disrupt the global tech supply chain.

Japan also announced a plan to remove South Korea’s fast-track export status from later this month.

Earlier this month, Japan gave the green light to the export of photoresists to Samsung for the first time since it imposed the restrictions.

Samsung shares yesterday ended up 1.95 percent, leading the wider market’s gain of 1.05 percent.

Japan’s move comes ahead of today’s meeting between Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Taro Kono and South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha in Beijing.

“This is a signal that Japan would not further escalate tensions. This is positive in that it creates an atmosphere for talks,” said Ahn Duk-geun, a international studies professor at Seoul National University.

However, he said he does not expect a breakthrough in the stalemate, citing wide differences over how to resolve forced labor issue.

“I hope there will at least be a handshake,” Ahn said.

“We will have to actively express our position, but it is a very difficult [situation],” Kang said at an airport in Seoul before leaving for Beijing.

Separately, South Korean President Moon Jae-in pledged to nurture the local carbon fiber industry, as part of efforts to reduce dependence on Japan imports for high-tech materials.

Moon attended an event by South Korean firm Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp to announce a 1 trillion won (US$827.7 million) investment by 2028 in expanding production of carbon fiber, one of the items potentially subject to tighter export controls and used to make parts of hydrogen vehicles and aircraft.

Currently, South Korean firms rely on Japan’s Toray Industries Inc and others for carbon fiber supplies, industry officials say.