Staff writer, with CNA

TECHNOLOGY

Innolux schedules buyback

LCD panelmaker Innolux Corp (群創) said it plans to launch another share buyback in an attempt to safeguard shareholders’ interests. The Miaoli-based company would repurchase 300 million common shares, or 3 percent of its total outstanding shares, for NT$3.14 billion (US$99.98 million) at the most, it said yesterday. Innolux proposes to repurchase shares at NT$4.93 to NT$10.47 per share, according to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The share buyback is to be conducted over the next two months, finishing on Oct. 20, it added. The share buyback is the company’s second this year after repurchasing 80 million shares for NT$619 million last month.

BANKING

TBB to sell 418.41m shares

State-run Taiwan Business Bank (TBB, 台灣企銀) on Monday said that its board of directors agreed to sell 418.41 million new shares to the National Development Fund at NT$11.95 per share via a private placement. The deal is expected to help the bank raise NT$5 billion in new capital, which it plans to use to improve its capital structure, while meeting the needs of future development, TBB said in a regulatory filing. The record date of capital increase is set for Friday next week, the filing said. The bank currently has a paid-in capital of NT$63.94 billion. TBB shares yesterday closed down 0.4 percent at NT$12.45 in Taipei trading.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai’s US plant advances

Construction on Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) flat-panel facility in Wisconsin has reached a new stage, with vertical construction having begun, the company said on Monday. Hon Hai said in a statement that the first of 400 precast panels, weighing up to 34 tonnes each, that are to form the frame of the 92,300m2 sixth-generation flat-screen complex has been installed. The plant is the centerpiece of the company’s US$10 billion investment in the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, which aims to transform Wisconsin into a high-tech hub.

AUTO PARTS

CFTC’s net income falls 20%

Automotive parts supplier China Fineblanking Technology Co (CFTC, 和勤精機) reported that second-quarter net income fell 20.48 percent annually to NT$33.49 million, or earnings per share of NT$0.45. Revenue declined 17.42 percent annually to NT$537.58 million, due to a sluggish Chinese vehicle market. The company plans to invest NT$944 million on renovating production lines at the Chuangsing Industrial Park (全興工業區) in Changhua County’s Hemei Township (和美), it said last week. The company said that it also plans to set up a new center to research products used in electric vehicles, high-end bicycles and the aviation industry.

HOSPITALITY

Bencotto given wine award

The Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) has won global recognition for the wine collection at its Italian restaurant Bencotto, as the luxury facility endeavors to stay ahead in an increasingly crowded market, the hotel said yesterday. Bencotto has won Wine Spectator magazine’s Award of Excellence for offering an extensive selection with vintage depth and excellent breadth across multiple regions, it said. The honor came a few months after the hotel’s Cantonese restaurant Ya Ge (雅閣) was again recognized with one star for its culinary skills from Michelin Guide Taipei.