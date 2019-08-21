GSD optimistic about Q3 outlook

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

GSD Technologies Co (基士德), a maker of water pumps and blowers, expects orders to remain steady for its most popular products this quarter and higher annual sales, as it improves environmental engineering services.

“We are cautiously optimistic about the third quarter as clients remain conservative due to the US-China trade dispute. However, there is a positive trend toward using environmentally friendly facilities and upgrading wastewater treatment in China,” GSD spokesperson Andrew Wu (吳武雄) told an investors’ meeting in Taipei yesterday.

“To achieve higher sales and differentiate ourselves from Chinese companies, we have diversified our product portfolio and we provide technical services for sewage treatment,” Wu said, adding that the firm has expanded into the areas of process design, wastewater monitoring and aftermarket maintenance.

GSD expects research results from its 10 million yuan (US$1.42 million) joint venture with leading industrial computer supplier Advantech Co (研華) to help it provide better solutions for wastewater treatment, Wu said.

The venture, set up in February, applies the Internet of Things and big data to smart applications for water management.

“Few firms can provide technical services like us, which gives us loyal customers,” Wu added.

In the first half of this year, consulting services made up 13.55 percent of company sales, compared with 57.06 percent of sales from pumps, 21.26 percent from blowers and 8.14 percent from mixers, company data showed.

GSD’s revenue fell 0.81 percent year-on-year to NT$899.61 million (US$28.97 million) in the first half.

Net income rose 3.8 percent to NT$107.72 million, or earnings per share of NT$3.16, while gross margin declined 0.34 percentage points to 39.22 percent over the period.