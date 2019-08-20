Agencies

JAPAN

Exports in eight-month slide

Exports last month fell for the eighth straight month as worries continued about US President Donald Trump’s trade policies denting Asian economic growth. Ministry of Finance data released yesterday showed that exports fell 1.6 percent from a year earlier, while imports slid 1.2 percent, resulting in a trade deficit of ￥249.6 billion (US$2.34 billion), a 9.8 percent increase year-on-year. The country’s exports to China last month fell 9.3 percent, while its imports from China gained 2.8 percent. Its exports to the US grew 8.4 percent, while imports from the US rose 3.5 percent.

THAILAND

Growth hits five-year low

The economy in the second quarter grew at the slowest pace in almost five years as exports and tourism deteriorated, buffeted by US-China trade tensions and a strong local currency. The country’s GDP rose 2.3 percent from a year ago, the National Economic and Social Development Council said yesterday. That is the slowest pace since the third quarter of 2014. The council cut its full-year growth forecast to between 2.7 and 3.2 percent — down from an earlier estimate of 3.3 to 3.8 percent.

ISRAEL

Quarterly slide disappoints

The economy stumbled more than forecast in the second quarter, hampered by slowing trade, investment and private consumption. GDP rose 1 percent from the previous three months on an annualized basis, according to an initial estimate from the Central Bureau of Statistics published on Sunday. Private consumption expenditure has been a key driver of growth, but it decreased 1.3 percent in the second quarter. Imports and exports both slowed due to global trade conflicts.

INVESTMENTS

Insider’s share sale probed

A Novartis AG manager sold 925,400 Swiss francs (US$946,105) of shares weeks before a scandal over data for its Zolgensma gene therapy became public. The July 19 sale was made by an executive member of the board of directors or a member of the executive committee, according to a Swiss stock exchange filing. That was after Novartis had informed the US Food and Drug Administration about problematic data for Zolgensma, but before the public became aware, newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.

UNITED STATES

Keep student debt: survey

Canceling student debt, as prescribed by Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic presidential candidates, would have an adverse effect on the economy, a survey of business economists showed yesterday. Sixty-four percent of respondents believe forgiving most or all of student debt in the country would be a net negative for the economy, according to the National Association for Business Economics (NABE). The survey included responses from 226 NABE members and took place from July 14 to Aug. 1.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla to rent rooftop solar

Tesla Inc is trying to spark its solar-panel business by letting consumers rent rooftop systems rather than buy them. Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday announced the offering in a series of tweets. The company would allow residents of six states to rent solar-power systems starting at US$50 a month — or US$65 a month in California — for a small set-up. Besides California, rentals are to be offered in Arizona, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New Mexico.