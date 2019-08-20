Germany says it could spend an extra US$55bn as fiscal stimulus in a crisis

Bloomberg

German Minster of Finance Olaf Scholz suggested that Germany could muster 50 billion euros (US$55.52 billion) of extra spending in an economic crisis, putting a number on a possible fiscal stimulus for the first time.

While Scholz signaled that action by Germany is not imminent, domestic and global warning signs are increasing pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to consider suspending its balanced-budget policy.

The warning signs include an economy that shrank in the second quarter and the risk of expanded trade conflict with the US.

ERRATIC TRUMP

Scholz mentioned the number in the context of extra borrowing during the financial crisis more than a decade ago, saying that “the last crisis cost us 50 billion euros, according to my estimates.”

“We have to be able to muster that and we can muster that,” he said, while answering questions from the public in Berlin on Sunday. “The biggest problem is uncertainty, including that caused by the Chinese-US trade dispute.”

Germany’s auto industry has been a frequent target of US President Donald Trump and could get hit if he follows through on tariff threats against the EU.

At a rally in New England, Trump said that the EU is “worse than China, just smaller.”

German output fell 0.1 percent in the second quarter. Paired with a slump in business expectations, the data increase the risk that Germany is on the verge of entering a recession, the first in more than six years.

Merkel last week said that the economy is “heading into a difficult phase” and that her government would react “depending on the situation.”

It was her first suggestion that a bolder response might be required, although she said that she did not see an immediate need for fiscal stimulus.

Business leaders and candidates jockeying to lead the Social Democratic Party, Merkel’s junior coalition partner, are calling on the government to loosen its purse strings and abandon the zero-deficit policy.

TROUBLESOME DEFICIT

Merkel’s successor as head of the Christian Democrats, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, last week said that the party stands by the policy.

“We invented and will continue to defend it,” she said on Twitter.

Scholz on Sunday confirmed speculation that he is a candidate for the Social Democratic Party chairmanship, which is to be decided at a party convention in December.

Der Spiegel magazine on Friday last week reported that Merkel’s government is ready to back off its balanced-budget policy and to expand borrowing if the economy slides into recession.

Scholz said that there would be fiscal leeway in a crisis because Germany has reduced its national debt to less than 60 percent of GDP over the past few years.