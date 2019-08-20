Clevo upbeat about next few months after revenue boost

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Contract computer maker Clevo Co (藍天電腦) yesterday said it had an optimistic outlook for the next few months after reporting an 18.1 percent year-on-year increase in revenue for last month to NT$1.92 billion (US$61.24 million), ending three consecutive months of annual declines.

“We shipped 125,000 units [of laptops] last month ... and we expect to ship about 140,000 units this month,” a company official surnamed Chen (陳) said by telephone, citing remarks by Clevo senior executive vice president Stephen Chien (簡義龍) at a media event last week.

The company aims to increase laptop shipments by 30 percent this quarter on a quarterly basis, as Intel Corp is resolving its central processing unit shortage, Chen quoted Chien as saying, adding that the company also aims to raise the average selling price.

“We expect to ship more than 1.3 million laptops by the end of the year, up from 1.28 million units last year,” Chen said, adding that the company has witnessed healthy demand since June.

The company is expanding the production capacity of its plant in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重) to cope with tariffs imposed by Washington on Chinese goods, Chen said.

“We plan to produce about 3,000 units in Taiwan ... but as [US President Donald] Trump has delayed tariffs until after Christmas, we have extended the expansion process,” Chen said, adding that US tariffs should have a limited impact on the company, as it ships only 3 to 4 percent of its products to the US.

Clevo has experienced steady sales in Europe, while the Asia-Pacific region remains the main focus, Chen said.

Clevo reported revenue of NT$5.02 billion for last quarter, down 12.98 percent year-on-year, while net income increased 9.86 percent to NT$270.43 million over the same period, or earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.44, it said in a regulatory filing last week.

In the first half of the year, the company reported a 0.84 percent decline in revenue to NT$10.67 billion on an annual basis, with net income dropping 36.76 percent to NT$772.42 million, or EPS of NT$1.26.

Shareholders recently approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$0.2 per share, representing a payout ratio of 10.36 percent based on last year’s EPS of NT$1.93.

Clevo shares fell 7.35 percent to close at NT$30.9 in Taipei trading yesterday.