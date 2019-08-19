Staff writer, with CNA

INVESTMENT

Firm’s NT$1bn plan accepted

The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday said that it had approved Hua Mei Optoelectronics Science Technology Co’s (華美光學) Taiwan investment plan. The firm is to invest more than NT$1.1 billion by setting up a plant in the Tree Valley Park (樹谷園區) in Tainan, as well as upgrading the company’s existing production lines in the city’s Anding District (安定), the ministry said in a statement. Hua Mei’s investment is expected to provide 180 job opportunities, it said.

STOCK EXCHANGE

Listed firms see revenue rise

Companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange saw combined revenue for last month rise 0.44 percent to NT$2.76 trillion (US$87.99 billion) from a year earlier, the exchange said on Tuesday. Among them, 478 firms reported year-on-year sales increases, while 454 reported declines, it said. Firms that posted increases were mainly in the information services sector, the automotive industry and the biotech and healthcare sectors, while those that posted declines were in the electrical cable, electric machinery and plastics industry sectors, it said.

TECHNOLOGY

E Ink to unveil tech at expo

E-paper display supplier E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技) on Thursday said that it would display a new printing technology at the Touch Taiwan Exhibition, to be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from Wednesday to Friday next week. The new technology, licensed from HP Inc, is a rewritable, digital, electronics-free display medium geared toward smart office, transportation, retail, healthcare and Internet of Things applications, the company said in a statement. The technology can also be implemented onto small and large-format rewritable e-paper displays, it said.