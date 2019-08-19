Home / Business
Diesel prices to rise NT$0.1 per liter, gasoline no change

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s two major fuel suppliers yesterday announced a price increase of NT$0.1 per liter for diesel this week, while gasoline prices remain unchanged.

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said the retail price of super diesel at its gas stations would be NT$24.2 per liter, beginning today.

The retail prices of gasoline products would remain at NT$26.3 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$27.8 for 95-octane unleaded and NT$29.8 for 98-octane unleaded, CPC said.

Global crude prices have risen slightly since Saudi Arabia promised to limit output to support oil prices, CPC said.

According to its weighted oil price formula, crude oil prices last week rose to US$58.42 per barrel from US$58.04 the previous week.

Privately owned Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced identical adjustments, also to take effect today.

After the adjustments, prices at Formosa gas stations would be NT$26.3 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$27.7 for 95-octane unleaded, NT$29.8 for 98-octane unleaded and NT$24 for diesel.

