Group faces fine for sanctions breaches

Reuters

Banking group Standard Chartered PLC is facing a fine for failing to prevent sanctions breaches, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Britain’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, which includes police and intelligence officers as well as finance ministry officials, has notified the lender that it aims to impose a penalty of more than ￡10 million (US$12 million) on the bank in coming weeks, Sky News said.

Sky News provided no further details.

Standard Chartered said it had no comment on the report.

The bank in April agreed to pay US$1.1 billion to US and British authorities for conducting illegal financial transactions that breached sanctions against Iran and other countries.