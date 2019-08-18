TAIEX follows Wall Street in rebound

Staff writer, with CNA and AFP

Local shares on Friday staged a technical rebound from a slump a session earlier as investors took cues from gains posted by US markets overnight on the back of improving retail sales figures in Washington, dealers said.

The bellwether electronics sector led the local main board higher as the semiconductor segment got a boost from quarterly results reported by US-based IC designer Nvidia Corp, they said.

However, turnover remained moderate, as many investors stayed on the sidelines and appeared reluctant to chase prices amid lingering concerns over trade friction between the US and China, they added.

The TAIEX on Friday closed up 93.76 points, or 0.91 percent, at 10,420.89, after moving between 10,318.37 and 10,456.32, on turnover of NT$118.88 billion (US$3.79 billion). That was a 0.7 percent drop from a close of 10,494.49 on Aug. 8.

The market was closed on Aug. 9 due to Typhoon Lekima.

On Thursday, the weighted index ended down 0.96 percent after the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 800 points.

Bouncing back, the TAIEX on Friday opened up 0.18 percent in a knee-jerk reaction to a 0.39 percent increase by the Dow Jones and a 0.25 percent rise by the S&P 100 index overnight after Washington reported that retail sales grew 0.7 percent last month after a 0.3 percent increase in June, the dealers said.

Selling on the local main board accelerated, as the momentum of tech stocks, in particular in the semiconductor sector, accelerated, and Nvidia shares jumped 7 percent at one point in after-hours trading, beating an earlier market estimate, they said.

“The better retail sales data last month helped investors at home and abroad fend off fears over a slower US economy, as well as a weakening global economy,” Hua Nan Securities Investment Management Co (華南投顧) analyst Kevin Su (蘇俊宏) said. “So the US markets rebounded and the Taipei market followed suit.”

Another driver to Friday’s upturn on the local main board came from Nvidia’s earnings, which lifted those of its Taiwanese counterparts, including contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), he said.

“The bellwether electronics sector served as an anchor for today’s market again,” Su said.

In the wake of Nvidia’s US$1.24 in earnings per share for the April-to-June period, compared with an earlier market estimate of US$1.15, TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.81 percent to close at NT$250 and United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), a smaller rival of TSMC, gained 3.49 percent to end at NT$13.35.

IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) also grew 1.74 percent to close at NT$322.

Led by these large-cap semiconductor stocks, the electronics sector closed up 0.78 percent and the semiconductor subindex ended up 0.89 percent.

Buying also spread to consumer electronics stocks, with iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) up 0.56 percent to close at NT$72 and Pegatron Corp (和碩), a smaller iPhone assembler, up 1.8 percent to end at NT$51.

“Their gains reflected optimism toward tech device sales in the fourth quarter, a traditional peak season,” Su said.

The financial sector closed up 1.28 percent as large-cap stocks played catch-up with the electronics sector, he said.

Among the gaining financial stocks, Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) rose 2.98 percent to close at NT$43.15, Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) added 1.25 percent to end at NT$28.25 and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) grew 0.51 percent to close at NT$39.55.