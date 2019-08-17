Agencies

THAILAND

Stimulus program unveiled

The government yesterday unveiled a 316 billion baht (US$10.2 billion) package of government spending and loans to counter an economic slowdown caused by a US-China trade dispute and currency strength. The package includes help for farmers and low-income families, as well as initiatives to bolster consumer spending and investment, Minister of Finance Uttama Savanayana said in a briefing in Bangkok. The proposal needs approval from the Cabinet. “We want to support the economy in the second half of the year so people have more confidence and spend money,” Uttama said. About 200 billion baht of the package would be loans from state banks, while 100 billion baht would come from the annual budget, about evenly split between fresh stimulus spending and already allocated funds, he said.

SPORTS

Tsai buys Nets for US$3.5bn

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) executive vice chairman Joe Tsai (蔡崇信) is paying about US$3.5 billion for the Brooklyn Nets and their arena, the Barclays Center, a person familiar with the deal said. The agreement to buy the basketball team and stadium from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov might be announced as soon as yesterday, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the deal is not yet public. Tsai has a net worth of US$10.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He previously bought a 49 percent stake in the team at a US$2.3 billion valuation, which is a record for a US pro sports franchise. He had until 2021 to exercise the option to take control of the club.

TECHNOLOGY

Nvidia beats Q2 estimates

Nvidia Corp’s second-quarter sales and profit topped analysts’ estimates, suggesting that a slump in orders might be easing amid a revival in demand for graphics chips and parts used in data centers. Revenue in the quarter that ended July 28 was US$2.58 billion and profit excluding certain costs was US$1.24 a share, the Santa Clara, California-based company said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts, on average, had estimated adjusted earnings per share of US$1.14 on sales of US$2.54 billion. Sales in all business lines rose from the previous quarter, Nvidia said, a sign it is addressing challenges that had stalled growth. CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) has said that a slowdown in orders for computer gaming chips and processors for artificial intelligence tasks was temporary as customers worked through stockpiles of unused parts. Revenue has now shrunk for three straight quarters, and Nvidia forecast another decline of about 9 percent for the current period.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple claims 2.4m US jobs

Apple Inc on Wednesday said that it was either directly or indirectly responsible for 2.4 million US jobs, up 20 percent from the 2 million the technology company estimated in 2017. The iPhone maker said that its direct workforce grew from 80,000 to 90,000 in the two-and-a-half years since its last US job estimate. However, most of the estimated growth came from companies such as Broadcom Inc, which make parts in the US for Apple products, and from third-party software developers making apps for Apple devices. App-related jobs totaled 1.9 million, up by 325,000 from its previous estimate, the Cupertino, California-based company said in a news post on its Web site. Apple did not say how it arrived at its estimates or how the research was funded.