Phison net profit falls 11% on sliding demand, prices

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子) reported an 11 percent quarterly decline in net profit from NT$882 million to NT$780 million (US$28.1 million to US$24.9 million) due to faltering demand and lower memory prices.

On an annual basis, net profit tumbled about 63 percent from NT$2.12 billion. Earnings per share sank to NT$3.96, compared with NT$4.47 in the previous quarter and NT$10.75 a year earlier, company data showed.

In the first half of this year, cumulative net profit was almost halved to NT$1.66 billion, from NT$3 billion in the same period last year, or earnings per share of NT$8.43, the data showed.

NAND flash memory prices have dipped 30 percent year-on-year in the first half, Phison said in a statement on Monday.

However, the company said that it turned a decent profit, as its expansion into high-margin products has helped mitigate price erosion.

It has witnessed some positive signs, such as rebounding customer demand, which helped it more than double its shipments in the first half on an annual basis, Phison said.

Customers also appeared to be more willing to place restocking orders ahead of the annual high season, rather than wait for further price drops, it said, adding that such changes helped buoy NAND flash memory prices last quarter.

Phison said that it last quarter registered a NT$148 million loss from an investment in memory module maker Kingston Solutions Inc (金士頓科技), which reduced earnings per share by NT$0.75.

It said that it was optimistic about the second-half business outlook, as NAND flash memory prices have climbed about 30 percent amid supply reductions from major suppliers due to trade tensions and falling electricity costs.

The growth momentum was reflected in last month’s revenue, which surged 21.51 percent month-on-month to NT$4.06 billion, company data showed.

That brought cumulative revenue in the first seven months of the year to NT$23.19 billion, little changed from a year earlier.