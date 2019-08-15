Agencies

ENERGY

Bidders line for refineries

More than 20 potential bidders are interested in the refineries that Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to sell, chief executive officer Roberto Castello Branco said on Tuesday. More than 20 groups are interested in the four refineries in a first phase of privatizations, he said. Two are in the northeastern states of Pernambuco and Bahia, and two are in the southern states of Parana and Rio Grande do Sul. Four more refineries are to be put on the block in the second phase.

ENTERTAINMENT

Student suing Walt Disney

A Chinese student is suing Walt Disney Co alleging double standards because the company bans visitors to its Asian theme parks from taking their own food. The lawsuit filed in China against Shanghai Disneyland takes the company to task because the same strictures do not apply in its US or European parks. The student, surnamed Wang, said she had her “rights violated” after being barred from bringing in her own meal, forcing her to buy “overpriced” food inside the park.

AGRICULTURE

Trump hawks farm products

US President Donald Trump has directly asked Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to buy farm products worth a “huge amount,” Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified government sources. Trump had requested that Japan buy specific products, such as soybeans and wheat, Kyodo reported, adding that the request was separate from the framework of trade talks between Washington and Tokyo. The purchase would be worth several hundred million US dollars, including transport costs, Kyodo said.

DENMARK

Economic growth surprises

The economy posted a surprisingly strong growth rate in the second quarter of this year, with manufacturing and exports showing resilience amid a global slowdown. GDP rose 0.8 percent, according to a trend indicator from Statistics Denmark. The economy grew 0.1 percent in the first three months. Tore Stramer at Nykredit Bank A/S described the latest estimate as a “big positive surprise,” but said that the trend indicator carries a significant margin of error.

FRANCE

Unemployment down to 8.5%

The unemployment rate dipped slightly in the second quarter to 8.5 percent, its lowest level in a decade, the national statistics agency Insee said yesterday. In the mainland, the rate fell by 0.2 points compared with the first quarter to 8.2 percent, or 2.4 million jobless. The level stood at 8.5 percent when overseas territories were included, also down 0.2 points over the first three months to the lowest level since 2009.

INVESTMENT

US funds hit by asset decline

A dramatic decline in Argentina’s assets is wreaking havoc on some of the largest US money managers. Funds with high exposure to the nation tumbled on Monday after Argentine President Mauricio Macri’s stunning defeat in primary elections on Sunday. The biggest loser among emerging-market funds with at least US$1 billion was the US$11.3 billion Templeton Emerging Markets Bond Fund, which fell 3.5 percent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That was its largest daily drop since the 2008 global financial crisis.