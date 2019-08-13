Staff writer

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC revenue rises 14%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday reported that revenue increased 14 percent last month to NT$84.76 billion (US$2.7 billion) from a year earlier. The figure dropped 1.3 percent from June, TSMC said in a statement. For the first seven months of the year, cumulative sales totaled NT$544.46 billion, down 2 percent from the same period last year, it said. Meanwhile, handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) reported consolidated sales of NT$20.69 billion for last month, up 1.29 percent year-on-year, but down 0.98 percent month-on-month. Total sales in the first seven months were up 3.38 percent to NT$134.98 billion, it said.

IT

Acer revenue falls

PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday announced its consolidated revenue for last month was NT$18.32 billion, down 8.7 percent year-on-year and 25.2 percent month-on-month. The effects of the US-China trade dispute were reflected in last month’s revenue performance, Acer said. However, its transformation, which includes Acer Cyber Security Inc (安碁資訊), Weblink International Inc (展碁國際), Altos Computing Inc (安圖斯科技) and Acer e-Enabling Service Business Inc (宏碁資服), continued to gain momentum, it said. In the first seven months, cumulative revenue was down 3.9 percent to NT$128.15 billion from a year earlier.

IT

HTC reports net loss

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported a net loss of NT$2.23 billion last quarter, or losses per share of NT$2.71, its fifth consecutive quarter in the red. The company’s operating losses were NT$2.49 billion, with an operating margin of minus-88.5 percent, HTC said in a statement. However, gross margin rose 5.6 percentage points from the previous quarter to 20.3 percent and marked the sixth consecutive quarterly increase since the fourth quarter of 2017, it said. Overall, HTC reported losses per share of NT$5.69 in the first half. The company did not elaborate on its financial results, saying only that it remained committed to providing premium virtual reality (VR) hardware, VR software and services, and its first 5G-centric product, the 5G Hub.

RETAIL

Momo expects sales boost

Momo.com Inc (富邦媒), an online, TV and catalog shopping subsidiary of Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), expects sales promotions for the Ghost Festival to help boost its revenue this month after reporting record revenue last month. Consolidated revenue rose 26.4 percent annually to NT$4.06 billion last month, lifting revenue for the first seven months by 19.92 percent to NT$27.61 billion, the company said yesterday. The Ghost Festival falls on the 15th day of the seventh month of the lunar calendar, which is Thursday.

BEVERAGES

La Kaffa income surges

La Kaffa International Co (六角國際), which owns bubble tea brand Chatime (日出茶太), last week reported net income in the first half of the year skyrocketed more than 200 percent year-on-year to a record NT$173 million, or earnings per share of NT$4.53. Cumulative revenue in the first seven months grew 33.87 percent annually to NT$2.799 billion, also a record for the same period. The company attributed the growth to continued store expansion, rising per-store sales, growing sales of raw materials and the shutdown of less profitable outlets.