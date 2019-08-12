CTBC ranks 148th among the world’s top 1,000 banks

Staff writer

CTBC Bank Co (中國信託銀行) ranked the 148th-largest of the world’s top 1,000 banks this year, up three notches from last year, according to leading financial magazine The Banker.

CTBC has topped Taiwan’s banking industry for three consecutive years, but it is the first time that a Taiwanese bank has been named among the top 150 in the world, evidence that CTBC’s business performance, risk tolerance and sustainable development are among those of top international financial institutions.

In 2015, CTBC was selected as the highest-ranked bank in Taiwan’s financial industry by the The Banker in terms of the strength of tier-1 capital.

With its tier-1 capital reaching US$9.752 billion this year, an increase of US$159 million from last year, the bank has been able to maintain a strong capital adequacy ratio and therefore saw its global ranking rise to 148th.

The Banker began its tally of the world’s top 1,000 banks in 1970 and its survey is the only system in the world that gauges the scale and performance of banks, with the selection based on the size of tier-1 capital. This year’s list covers more than 1,270 banks in 101 countries.

With more than 2,000 types of financial data included in this year’s assessment, the ranking results of the world’s top 1,000 banks are highly valued by global financial regulators, international financial institutions and the management of various industries.

In addition to its business performance, CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) has actively responded to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and has long been committed to promoting corporate sustainability through corporate governance, environmental sustainability, employee care, product service and social participation.

With the implementation of corporate social responsibility on these five fronts, the company has been recognized by domestic and foreign professional organizations over the years.

CTBC has been selected for the Morgan Stanley Capital International ESG Leaders Indexes for five consecutive years. The company has featured on the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for three years. In 2017, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the first time selected the company for the the DJSI World Index and listed it on the DJSI Emerging Markets Index for the second consecutive year. CTBC has also featured on the Forbes Global 2000 list since 2017.

So far this year, the company has won 110 awards at home and abroad.