Government collects 8.1% less tax in July

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

The government collected NT$150.1 billion (US$4.79 billion) in tax revenue last month, down NT$13.3 billion, or 8.1 percent, from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

The biggest increase was in business tax revenue, which rose NT$1.1 billion, or 1.5 percent, year-on-year to NT$75.4 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

That was followed by value increment tax revenue, which increased NT$8 billion, or 10.1 percent, to NT$8.8 billion, and inheritance tax revenue, which grew NT$7 billion, or 47.5 percent, to NT$2.3 billion, the ministry’s data showed.

By contrast, personal income tax revenue decreased NT$13.2 billion, or 55 percent, to NT$10.8 billion, while tax revenue from securities transactions fell NT$1.3 billion, or 13.9 percent, to NT$8.3 billion.

Revenue from tobacco and alcohol taxes dropped NT$1.1 billion, or 16.1 percent, to NT$5.6 billion, the data showed.

Cumulative tax revenue reached NT$1.52 trillion in the first seven months of this year, up NT$18.8 billion, or 1.3 percent, from a year earlier — a record high for the period, the ministry said.

The January-to-July figure accounted for 63.5 percent of the government target set for the first seven months of this year, as increases in revenue from business income tax, inheritance tax and land value increment tax were offset by revenue decreases in individual income tax, securities transaction tax and tobacco and alcohol taxes, the ministry said.

Tax revenue from securities transactions in the first seven months declined 21.3 percent year-on-year to NT$49.4 billion — the largest annual decline since 2013 — as daily trading turnover on the local bourse averaged NT$133.8 billion over the period, down from NT$167.2 billion a year earlier, it said.