Zuckerberg’s reading betrays his inner desire

By Alex Clark / The Guardian

Who would imagine that Mark Zuckerberg’s recommendation for a book to take on holiday might plunge the reader into a world of cutthroat technological competition and the pursuit of monopoly?

Apparently not those who have seized on the Facebook cofounder’s choice of The Last Days of Night by Graham Moore, which describes the race to bring electricity to the US and the consequent riches up for grabs.

Indeed, it has been taken as a manifestation of Zuckerberg’s inability to conceal his true drive to world domination, an inadvertent drop of the mask.

To which one might reply: Did you think he was sitting on his sunlounger reading through the works of Barbara Pym?

Zuckerberg, after all, is the man who last year came up with 23 titles for a Facebook-centered book club, among which were Matt Ridley’s The Rational Optimist, which isolates the tendency to trade in markets as a key human trait, Henry Kissinger’s World Order and, a little surprisingly, William James’ The Varieties of Religious Experience .

Mr Light Read he ain’t.

Nor, in fairness, is German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose choice of Tyrant, an analysis of Shakespeare’s exploration of power and totalitarianism by academic Stephen Greenblatt, has also come to light as she takes a holiday in the Italian Alps.

What might possibly have led her to this fascinating choice?

Merkel was actually engaged in a private act of reading, not sharing her choices with the world, unlike the Silicon Valley head honchos who joined Zuckerberg: Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook, for example, who is reading a memoir by the founder of Nike, or Sheryl Sandberg, deep into Melinda Gates’ The Moment of Lift.

(Side question: Is it an article of faith that all these guys have to read each other’s books? Do you get drummed out of the gazillionaires’ philanthropy clubhouse if you don’t?)

CHANGE OF GUARD?

This all seems a long way from the more genteel business of writers taking to the pages of weekend newspapers in order to suggest toothsome thrillers and haunting memoirs to fill the (often mythical) hours of peace and contemplation that summer promises.

Certainly, it does not recall former US president Barack Obama’s championing of the novelist Marilynne Robinson, or his description of rereading V.S. Naipaul’s A House for Mr Biswas following the author’s death, or his raving about Tara Westover’s Educated.

However, there is a difference between the way in which those recommendations are received and what we like to read in to the bookish lives of those we see as wielding immense — and often covert — power over us.

OBAMA’S TALENT

Obama’s talent was to come across as a genuine reader who happened to be president; whereas we see in the choices of the Silicon Valley supremos something more subtly sinister and manifesto-like, keener to shape our tastes and attitudes.

In truth, this is probably rubbish. Those endless screeds of business books, corporate memoirs or historico-cultural overview? They are more likely to be a mixture of what Zuckerberg et al are actually reading, the result of a quick scan of the no doubt numerous new books that flood through the door, or the work of a bright-eyed assistant charged with coming up with a relevant and happening title. They are less likely to be a carefully coded way of getting us to accept a new world vision.