Four more high-tech firms pledge investments: MOEA

Staff writer with CNA

Four more high-tech companies have promised to invest in Taiwan under the government’s incentive program to encourage Taiwanese enterprises operating overseas to return home, boosting total pledges to almost NT$540 billion (US$17.22 billion) so far this year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on Thursday.

The four — printed circuit board (PCB) maker Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子), electronics ODM and OEM services provider Qisda Corp (佳世達科技), chip resistor supplier Ta-I Technology Co (大毅科技), and diode and related items producer Taiwan Semiconductor Co (台灣半導體) — plan to invest more than NT$32.5 billion in Taiwan, the ministry said.

The four companies bring the total number of firms that have this year committed to invest in Taiwan to 106.

The ministry has said it would work to ensure at least NT$170 billion of the pledged investment is realized in the second half of this year, as a way to boost the local economy.

Unimicron, which has the highest production value of any PCB company in the world over the past three years, has followed its clients’ request to increase production in Taiwan to avoid the impact of the US-China trade dispute.

It has pledged to invest NT$26.5 billion in Taoyuan to add high-end PCB production capacity by introducing smart manufacturing and eco-friendly manufacturing for its semiconductor clients.

The investment is expected to maintain the PCB maker’s lead over its peers in the global market.

Qisda plans to invest NT$2.5 billion to build a smart factory in Taoyuan and add production lines for communications and optoelectronic devices, as well as value added products, by introducing automation and artificial intelligence analysis to boost efficiency, the ministry said.

Ta-I plans to invest NT$2 billion to expand production capacity in Taoyuan to meet demand from some of its Taiwanese clients that are returning home.

The investment involves rolling out chip resistors for a wide range of products, such as automotive electronics, 5G and industrial precision items, the ministry said.

Taiwan Semiconductor is to invest NT$1.5 billion to add production lines to its existing factory in Yilan.

The four investments are expected to create 1,795 jobs in Taiwan, the ministry said.

In addition to the 106 companies that have already pledged investment, the ministry has received applications from another 40 enterprises to join the program.