Agencies

APPAREL

Adidas reports strong growth

German sportswear maker Adidas AG said yesterday that its strong growth continued into the second quarter, with its biggest problems in overcoming bottlenecks in its supply chain. The Bavarian group added 34 percent to its second-quarter revenue last year, reaching 531 million euros (US$595 million) to beat analysts’ forecasts. Revenue grew by 4.7 percent to 5.5 billion euros, making for an operating profit up 8.6 percent at 643 million euros.

STEELMAKERS

Thyssenkrupp losses ease

German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp yesterday reported lower losses in the third quarter, flagging up three struggling businesses and slashing its forecasts as it tackles a massive restructuring. Essen-based Thyssenkrupp lost 77 million euros in the April-June period, the third quarter of its financial year, it said in a statement. Last year, it lost 114 million euros over the same period. Revenue held steady at 10.8 billion euros, but operating profit plunged 25 percent, to 183 million euros.

BEVERAGES

Nestle, Starbucks eye China

Nestle SA plans to introduce its first-ever range of Starbucks Corp-branded products in China as part of a global tie-up to help bolster the Swiss company’s proprietary Nespresso capsules in one of its fastest-growing markets. The two companies are to sell 21 products from the Starbucks At Home line, including whole-bean and ground packaged coffees, as well Starbucks capsules created using the Nespresso and Nescafe Dolce Gusto systems, they said in a statement yesterday.

REAL ESTATE

Political turmoil hurts Savills

Political turmoil in Hong Kong and the UK is weighing on Savills PLC, the UK’s largest publicly traded property broker. Profits from advising on transactions halved in the first six months to ￡9.9 million (US$12 million) from a year earlier, as concerns about Brexit and demonstrations in Hong Kong damped demand, chief executive officer Mark Ridley said yesterday.

MINING

Glencore shuts facility

Cobalt hit the headlines on Wednesday after Glencore PLC shut a key African facility that mines the rare metal and blamed prices that have been tumbling from highs seen in recent years on battery demand. Zurich-based resources giant Glencore, which also announced slumping first-half profit, temporarily halted output at its Mutanda mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Katanga Province.

SOFTWARE

Salesforce to make purchase

Salesforce.com Inc on Wednesday said that it is to acquire ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd for about US$1.35 billion in cash and stock, adding digital tools that help companies manage employees working in the field. Salesforce, the biggest seller of customer-relationship software, was reported in January to be in talks to buy privately held ClickSoftware.

HEALTHCARE

Healthineers buying Corindus

Siemens Healthineers AG yesterday said that it is to buy US robotics firm Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc for US$1.1. billion to bolster its business of providing assistance in operating rooms and diversify away from scanners. Erlangen, Germany-based Healthineers is to buy Waltham, Massachusetts-based Corindus for US$4.28 a share, it said in a statement.