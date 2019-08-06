Agencies

TRADE

China halts US farm imports

The Chinese government has asked its state-owned enterprises to suspend imports of US agricultural products after US President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade tensions on Friday, people familiar with the situation said. State-run agricultural firms have stopped buying US farm goods, and are waiting to see how trade talks progress, the people said, declining to be identified. “The leverage that China has is its large agricultural purchases,” Darin Friedrichs, a senior analyst at INTL FCStone’s Asia commodities division, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “This does affect US farmers and the rural US voting base that’s normally in support of Donald Trump. If they hit back before the election, that’s the obvious way to retaliate.”

PRECIOUS METALS

India’s gold imports drop

Gold imports by India last month tumbled to the lowest monthly inflow in more than three years as demand paused following record high prices in the domestic market. Overseas purchases fell 69 percent to 20.4 tonnes from 65.6 tonnes a year earlier, according to a person familiar with the data. That would be the smallest monthly quantity shipped since at least March 2016, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. Total shipments din the first seven months of the year rose about 20 percent from year earlier to 492.3 tonnes.

ENERGY

Petronas, Gabon ink deal

Malaysia’s state-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has signed an agreement with Gabon for two exploration permits after the African country enacted a new hydrocarbons law last month, the government said in a statement citing Gabonese Minister of Petroleum and Hydrocarbons Noel Mboumba. Petronas already has a presence in Gabon and is the first firm to sign an exploration and production contract in the country in five years, the statement said.

ENERGY

Saudi Arabia mixes pricing

Saudi Arabia lowered pricing for next month’s sales of all crudes to Asia, while raising prices to buyers in northwest Europe and the Mediterranean region. State-owned Saudi Aramco cut pricing for its flagship Arab Light crude to buyers in Asia by US$0.75, to a US$1.70 a barrel premium over the Oman-Dubai Middle Eastern benchmark, it said on Sunday.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Just Eat Takeaway order in

Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com and British rival Just Eat have finalized the terms of their deal to create a global food delivery firm. The group, to be called Just Eat Takeaway.com, would be a market leader in Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada. The companies yesterday said they had backed the deal as outlined on Monday last week, with Just Eat shareholders receiving 0.09744 new Takeaway.com shares for each of their shares. The terms value Just Eat at about ￡4.7 billion (US$5.7 billion).

LOGISTICS

PostNL sticks with forecast

PostNL stuck with its guidance for this year as it yesterday reported a 24 percent increase in its second-quarter underlying cash operating income (UCOI) and agreed to sell its Postcon business. The Netherlands’ largest mail carrier reported second-quarter UCOI of 41 million euros (US$45.6 million) above analysts’ expectations, helped by lower outflows for pensions and provisions. It said it still expects its full-year UCOI to come to 170 million to 200 million euros.