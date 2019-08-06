Staff writer

CHIPMAKERS

Nanya revenue declines

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday reported that revenue last month declined 43.94 percent annually to NT$4.58 billion (US$144.81 million) from NT$8.16 billion as prices dropped amid weak demand and excessive inventory. That was an increase of 12 percent from NT$4.09 billion in June, the company said in a statement. Nanya said price declines would be lower this quarter compared with a quarterly dip of 15 percent last quarter. In the first seven months of this year, cumulative revenue shrank 44.93 percent to NT$28.39 billion from NT$51.55 billion in the same period last year.

MANUFACTURERS

Largan sales rise 3%

Largan Precision Co (大立光), a leading supplier of camera lens modules, yesterday reported that last month’s revenue increased 3 percent year-on-year and 34 percent month-on-month to NT$5.47 billion. The results corresponded to expectations of an improvement from revenue in June. Cumulative revenue from January to last month reached NT$29.38 billion, up 10.92 percent year-on-year. The company’s production reached full capacity last month on steadily rising orders, Largan chief executive officer Adam Lin (林恩平) said two weeks ago at a quarterly earnings conference.

PNEUMATICS

Airtac reports steady revenue

Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) yesterday said that revenue last month was little changed from the previous month at NT$1.34 billion, although cumulative revenue in the first seven months of the year decreased 4 percent to NT$9.12 billion from a year earlier. Overall demand in the pneumatic industry remained weak last month compared with a year earlier due to the US-China trade dispute, Airtac said in a statement. Demand in the electronic equipment, general machinery and automobile industries was weak last month, although the packaging machinery and battery industries showed improved growth, the company said.

HARNESSES

BizLink sales hit US$62m

Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯) yesterday said that its sales last month increased 6.46 percent year-on-year, but fell 4.64 percent month-on-month to US$62.07 million. The company, an exclusive harness supplier to US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, said cumulative sales in the first seven months of the year were US$433.16 million, up 9.4 percent from the same period last year.

AUDIO COMPONENTS

Merry revenue rises

Audio components maker Merry Electronics Co (美律) yesterday reported that consolidated revenue rose 4.57 percent annually to NT$3.05 billion for last month, lifting the company’s cumulative sales in the first seven months of this year to NT$20.65 billion, an increase of 47.64 percent year-on-year, a company filing showed.

FOOD AND BEVERAGES

Uni-President profit rises

Uni-President Enterprises Corp (統一企業) yesterday reported net profit for the first half of the year increased 6.34 percent annually to NT$5.5 billion from NT$5.17 billion a year earlier, with earnings per share of NT$5.29. Revenue climbed 4.04 percent year-on-year to NT$125.03 billion, the company said in a statement. Apart from its core business, investments in Starbucks coffee shops in Taiwan and 7-Eleven convenience stores in the Philippines made contributions, it said.