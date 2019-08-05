Staff writer, with CNA

ENERGY

Taipower to hold bond sale

State-owned Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) plans to issue NT$17.1 billion (US$545 million) in unsecured corporate bonds next month. The funds raised from the bond sale would help finance several projects, such as the expansion of a coal power plant in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口) and an upgrade of its coal power plant in Kaohsiung’s Dalin District (大林), the company said on Thursday. The new bonds include NT$3.4 billion in five-year bonds with a yield of 0.72 percent, NT$7.3 billion in seven-year bonds with a yield of 0.8 percent and NT$6.4 billion in 10-year bonds with a yield of 0.85 percent, Taipower said.

BANKING

Credit cards hit new high

Credit card spending in June hit a new monthly high as more consumers swiped cards to pay their taxes during the tax season, according to the Financial Supervisory Commission. Credit card spending in June reached NT$328.2 billion, up NT$60.3 billion, or 22.51 percent, from May, commission data showed. Credit card spending in the first six months of this year reached about NT$1.60 trillion, with total spending for the year expected to surpass NT$3 trillion, the commission said.

STOCK EXCHANGE

Major retail traders back up

The number of major retail investors who traded more than NT$500 million in shares in the second quarter rose 30.99 percent from a quarter earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) said. There were 1,027 major market players during the April-to-June period, up from 784 in the first quarter, TWSE data showed. Prior to the first quarter, the number of major market players had remained above 1,000 for six quarters in a row.