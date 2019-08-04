YouTube’s tweaking of its algorithm worries content creators

By Mark Bergen / Bloomberg

Early last month, YouTube made a significant change to its software to boost what it deems to be “quality” children’s content, sending waves of traffic to certain video producers and burying other channels. The change came as the company tries to convince parents that its service is safe for kids and convince regulators that it is not violating the law.

The update immediately alarmed many YouTube content creators, who already feel that their livelihoods hang at the whims of mysterious algorithms.

Kids’ entertainment is massive on YouTube, the Internet video-sharing arm of Alphabet Inc’s Google. It is also incredibly controversial. Because YouTube lets people post clips with few limitations, it has faced blistering criticism for making inappropriate and disturbing footage available to kids. In response, in recent years YouTube has made two notable changes:

In 2017, it purged dozens of channels behind violent and sexual videos featuring kids or cartoons, and earlier this year it shut off the ability for users to comment on videos starring children following a scandal after evidence surfaced that video comments were used to identify young girls in clips that could be seen as sexually suggestive.

YouTube’s software algorithms determine how videos are placed in search results and viewing recommendations, so the company is notoriously secretive about them.

Thousand of video creators rely on its cloaked system to reach their audience and earn advertising money. Many adjustments to the software are routine, but the latest change stood out.

“Most of the time, we don’t even notice it,” said Melissa Hunter of Family Video Network, a YouTube multi-channel network and consulting firm. “Whatever was tweaked about a week and a half ago was very noticeable.”

YouTube confirmed the recent software update, but declined to detail the reasons behind it.

“We make hundreds of changes every year to make it easier for people to find what they want to watch on YouTube,” company spokeswoman Ivy Choi said in a statement. “We recently made one such change that improves the ability for users to find quality family content.”

PRECIPITOUS DROP

Since the change, some videos aimed at preschoolers saw a precipitous drop in traffic, while others catering to a similar age group saw major spikes, Hunter said.

When the shift occurred, the company did not communicate it to content creators, Hunter and other YouTubers said.

The viewers have not returned.

One content creator posted a chart on July 13 in a private Facebook group showing a 98 percent drop in viewing traffic in three days.

“Is it time to stop creating kids content?” the message read.

YouTube bars minors under 13 from using the site and recommends that children use YouTube Kids, its app with more content filters and parental controls.

However, the app’s reach is small relative to YouTube’s main site and people at the company have privately acknowledged that older children gravitate from the app to the far larger media catalog on YouTube.com.

YouTube recently reached a settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission over allegations that it breached a law that prohibits collecting personal data from minors and serving them targeted ads, Bloomberg News has reported.

The settlement could lead to a potential fine and additional oversight.

Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai has recently stressed the “educational” value of YouTube.