Agencies

TECHNOLOGY

Square sells delivery app

Square Inc is selling its Caviar food-delivery app to DoorDash Inc for US$410 million, as the money-losing payments company searches for profits. The sale was on Thursday disclosed as part of Square’s quarterly financial report, which failed to impress investors. The stock fell as much as 9 percent in extended trading. The San Francisco-based company gave a third-quarter profit forecast of US$0.18 to US$0.20 a share, trailing the average analyst estimate of US$0.22. It said adjusted revenue in the period would be US$590 million to US$600 million, compared with estimates of US$599.5 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Caviar deal is a boost for DoorDash, already the most popular food delivery app in the US.

TELECOMS

Texas joins takeover fight

Texas has joined more than a dozen US states that are suing to stop T-Mobile’s US$26.5 billion takeover of rival cellphone company Sprint Corp, arguing that the deal is bad for consumers, because it would reduce competition. Texas’ attorney general is the first Republican to join the group, which now consists of 14 states and the District of Columbia. California, New York and Texas are leading the states’ case. The US Department of Justice approved the deal last week alongside five Republican state attorneys general who were not involved in the states’ case. The federal government’s conditions would make satellite-TV company Dish Network Corp a new US wireless provider. Critics worry that the deal would still lead to higher prices and fewer consumer perks, because Dish would be a weaker competitor than Sprint currently is.

ELECTRONICS

GoPro ups revenue forecast

GoPro Inc on Thursday raised its revenue forecast for this year, as the action camera maker bets on new releases later this year and helping shares reverse course to trade up 5 percent. The company on a post-earnings call said that it expected full-year revenue to grow 9 to 12 percent, up from prior forecast of a 7 to 10 percent rise. GoPro last year launched the Hero 7 White, Hero 7 Silver and Hero 7 Black as part of its holiday lineup, which helped the company report its first profit in five quarters. Revenue rose 3 percent to US$292 million, while analysts’ on average had estimated US$302.3 million, according to Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System data from Refinitiv. Net loss narrowed to US$11 million, or US$0.08 per share, from US$37.3 million, or US$0.27 per share, a year earlier.

BANKING

Investors dump RBS shares

State-rescued Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) boosted profits in the first half of this year, but a warning on future profitability saw investors dump its shares yesterday. The bank said net profit soared to ￡1.3 billion (US$1.6 billion) from ￡96 million in the same period last year, when it was forced to book part of the massive US$4.9 billion in fines paid for its role in the US sub-prime mortgage crisis. At the same time RBS managed to increase revenues by 20 percent in the second quarter to ￡4.1 billion, and increased lending despite growing uncertainty about Brexit. “Given the uncertain and competitive environment, we are focused on the areas we can control; costs are down, capital and liquidity are strong and we continue to grow lending to the real economy,” RBS chief executive Ross McEwan said. The bank announced a special dividend for shareholders worth ￡1.7 billion, but it also said that it would not meet next year’s profitability target.