Agencies

APPAREL

Puma sales, profit soar

German sportswear maker Puma AG yesterday reported rising sales and profit in the second quarter. Net profit rose 59.7 percent year-on-year from April to June, to 49.7 million euros (US$55.5 million). Sales rose 16.9 percent to 1.2 billion euros, with Asian markets, especially China, and the Americas the main drivers with growth of more than 20 percent. Puma’s Europe, Middle East and North Africa region grew more slowly, at 8 percent. Gross profit margin added 0.7 percentage points to reach 49.3, it said.

AVIATION

Airbus sees profit take off

European aerospace giant Airbus SE yesterday reported that profit more than doubled in the first half of the year, a strong result it attributed mainly to increased production of its A320 family of aircraft. Net profit reached 1.197 billion euros, up from 496 million euros in the same period last year. The group delivered a total of 389 commercial aircraft during in the first half, up from 303 a year earlier. It aims to make 880 to 890 deliveries this year.

BANKING

BNP gains from debt trading

BNP Paribas SA posted a second straight gain at its fixed-income trading business, outshining Wall Street and European peers in what is shaping up to be the worst first half for securities trading in a decade. Debt trading revenue rose almost 9 percent to 793 million euros in the three months through June, beating competitors, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc, though falling short of a 29 percent rebound in the first quarter. Equities trading also did better than expected.

ELECTRONICS

Panasonic hurt by China sales

Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp yesterday said that its quarterly net profit fell more than 10 percent, partly due to weak sales in the Chinese market. The firm reported net profit of ￥50 billion (US$460 million) in the April-to-June period, down 13.2 percent from a year before, despite sales growth in automotive batteries overseas and housing-related businesses in Japan. Sales dipped 5.9 percent to ￥1.9 trillion, while operating profit plunged 43.6 percent to ￥56.4 billion.

CANADA

Huawei 5G role to be decided

Canadians will not find out until after this fall’s federal election whether Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) can provide equipment for the country’s next-generation 5G wireless network, Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale said on Tuesday. Ottawa needs more information from the US about the nature of the potential security threat posed by the company, Goodale said. The election is to be held on Oct. 21.

TURKEY

Inflation forecast lowered

The central bank lowered its projection for inflation as it gears up for what might be the biggest easing push in emerging markets led by new Governor Murat Uysal. Under the central bank’s base-case scenario released yesterday, inflation would end this year at 13.9 percent, down from its previous forecast for 14.6 percent. It left next year’s estimate unchanged at 8.2 percent. Price growth slowed in June to an annual 15.7 percent thanks to a stronger lira and a moderation in food and energy costs.