MediaTek outlook beats forecast

By Lisa Wang / Staff Reporter

MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday provided a better-than-expected revenue growth forecast for this quarter, saying that its customers have adopted its new 5G chips for their 5G smartphones, which are to hit the market early next year.

With the smartphone sector entering its high season, the handset chip supplier expects revenue this quarter to grow 6 to 14 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$65.3 billion to NT$70.2 billion (US$2.1 billion to US$2.3 billion).

The forecast beat estimates of a 10 percent increase in sales by Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) and 12 percent growth projected by Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Co (台新投顧).

The company also raised its worldwide 5G smartphone shipment forecast for next year to 140 million units, from the 50 million units it estimated in February, with China likely to contribute more than 100 million units.

“We hold a very positive view about the 5G market next year. Demand for 5G smartphones has continued to grow rapidly,” MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told an investors’ teleconference. “Messages from our customers share the same view.”

To cope with demand from its customers, MediaTek plans to roll out new 5G chips next year, as it wants to address the need for chips used in smartphones ranging from mainstream models to high-end handsets, Tsai said.

In the first quarter of next year, MediaTek’s customers are to roll out their first batch of 5G smartphones equipped with its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), Tsai said in a bid to ease investors’ concern that the company might lag its rivals in migration to 5G technology.

Apple Inc’s newly announced acquisition of Intel Corp’s mobile modem business, would have no major impact on MediaTek, Tsai said.

Gross margin is expected to be 40 to 43 percent this quarter, MediaTek said, after seeing gross margin climb to 41.9 percent last quarter, from 40.7 percent in the first quarter.

The company expects gross margin to stay above 40 percent this year, after its profitability gauge had been below 40 percent for three years.

Operating profits would also grow at an annual rate, a goal set earlier this year, it said.

Last quarter, net profit surged 90.4 percent to NT$6.5 billion, compared with NT$3.42 billion in the first quarter, with earnings per share rising to NT$4.11, from NT$2.17.

On an annual basis, net profit fell 12.4 percent from NT$7.44 billion, as the company booked a one-time asset disposal income last year.

Operating profit surged 94 percent quarterly and 50 percent annually to NT$6.14 billion.