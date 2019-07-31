Dynamic Precision eyes banner year as sales rise

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Dynamic Precision Industry Corp (鉅明) expects its performance this year to exceed that of last year, a company official said yesterday, after the golf club maker on Monday reported robust sales and profit growth for the first half of this year.

“Major customers have been placing more orders this year compared with last year, and orders are expected to continue increasing, as customers plan to release new products,” the official told the Taipei Times by telephone.

To meet rising demand, the company’s board of directors on Monday approved the purchase of 3,185 ping (10,529m2) of land in Kaohsiung’s Daliao District (大寮) for NT$288.86 million (US$9.3 million).

“We plan to build a new plant in the fourth quarter of this year and begin production late next year,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

The company has proposed relocating some production lines from its two existing plants in Kaohsiung to the new plant, as well as building a research center at the new site, the official said.

Net profit in the second quarter increased 14.08 percent year-on-year to NT$45.66 million, while earnings per share improved from NT$0.79 to NT$0.9 over the period, the company said.

Cumulative profit in the first half of the year soared 40.46 percent annually to NT$122.02 million, or earnings per share of NT$2.4, as gross margin edged up 0.15 percentage points to 19.6 percent and revenue soared 21.2 percent to NT$1.27 billion, company data showed.

Dynamic Precision attributed the growth to more orders and better market sentiment after Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters in April.

Golf club sets and heads contributed about 90 percent of the firm’s sales in the first six months, it said.

Dynamic Precision shares yesterday closed up 2.84 percent at NT$32.6 in Taipei trading.