Staff writer, with CNA

ECONOMY

Trust in economy rises

People’s confidence in Taiwan’s economy rebounded this month in the wake of a truce in the trade dispute between the US and China reached at the G20 summit late last month, Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) said. Citing a survey conducted from July 1 to 7, Cathay Financial said that although 35.4 percent of respondents thought the local economy was doing worse than six months earlier, 23.6 percent thought it had improved, an increase from minus-20.1 to minus-11.9 in the optimism index, Cathay Financial said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC to recruit 3,000

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) said that it would hire more than 3,000 people by the end of this year as part of its efforts to develop high-end technology. TSMC said in a statement on Friday that the recruitment campaign would be launched in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan. The median salary of the company’s global payroll, excluding retirement payments and allowances, hit about NT$1.58 million (US$50,820) last year, while the median wage of non-manager employees in Taiwan was NT$2.009 million, TSMC said.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Yummy Town names head

Yummy Town Holdings Corp (雅茗天地集團), which operates the Happy Lemon (快樂檸檬) bubble tea brand, on Friday said that its board of directors approved the appointment of chief operating officer Chang Miao-ling (張妙苓) as president, from Aug. 1. Chang is to replace Susan Lu (盧小慧), who tendered her resignation due to personal reasons, the company said. Chang, who joined the firm in August 2016 from McDonald’s Restaurants (Taiwan) Co, also resigned from the board, the company said.