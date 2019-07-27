Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

Renault revenue could drop

Renault SA warned that revenue might decline this year, scrapping a previous goal, after first-half profit was hit by weakening vehicle demand and an earnings collapse at alliance partner Nissan Motor Co in the wake of the scandal over former chairmam Carlos Ghosn. Net income slumped by more than half to 970 million euros (US$1.08 billion) in the January-to-June period, as revenue fell 6.4 percent to 28.05 billion, the French automaker said yesterday. Operating profit also dropped 13.6 percent to 1.654 billion euros. A broad-based downturn has rattled the sector, prompting profit warnings and compounding challenges for Renault and Nissan as they struggle to turn the page on the Ghosn era. Renault’s bottom line was hit by an 826 million euro drop in earnings from its 43.4 percent-owned alliance partner.

NORTH KOREA

GDP contracts 4.1 percent

North Korea’s economy shrank for a second straight year last year, and by the most in 21 years, as it was battered by international sanctions aimed at stopping its nuclear program and by drought, South Korea’s central bank said on Friday. North Korea’s GDP contracted by 4.1 percent last year in real terms, the worst since 1997 and the second consecutive year of decline after a 3.5 percent fall in 2017, the South’s Bank of Korea estimated. North Korea does not disclose any statistics on its economy. The South Korean central bank has been publishing its estimates since 1991, based on information from various sources, including the South’s foreign trading agencies. North Korea’s international trade fell 48.4 percent in value in last year as toughened international sanctions cut exports by nearly 90 percent.

TELECOMS

Vodafone plans separation

Vodafone Group PLC plans to carve out its phone towers into a new business and consider an initial public offering or minority stake sale to lower debt. The shares rose as much as 8.5 percent in early London trading after the carrier announced plans to separate Europe’s largest towers portfolio by May next year. The business is to consist of 61,700 masts in 10 countries, Vodafone said in a statement alongside financial results that beat expectations. Telecom infrastructure businesses that are separate from their phone-carrier customers command richer valuations, because they have steady income streams that are insulated from the underlying consumer.

CHEMICALS

Judge cuts Roundup payout

A California judge on Thursday reduced a US$2 billion jury verdict, slashing the award for a couple who blamed Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup for their cancer to US$86.7 million. Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith of the California Superior Court in Oakland said that the jury’s punitive damages awards were excessive and unconstitutional, but rejected Bayer’s request to strike the punitive award outright. Under Smith’s final order, California couple Alva and Alberta Pilliod would receive about US$17 million in compensatory and US$69 million in punitive damages, down from US$55 million and US$2 billion, respectively. The plaintiffs still have to formally accept the reduced award. Bayer said in a statement that Smith’s decision to slash the award was a step in the right direction, but added it would file an appeal.