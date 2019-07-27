Acer founder’s son replaces wife on board of directors

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Acer Inc (宏碁) founder Stan Shih (施振榮) yesterday announced through his iD SoftCapital Foundation (智融基金會), which is part of iD SoftCapital Group (智榮集團), that his son Maverick Shih (施宣輝) has joined Acer’s board of directors, in the latest development in his succession plans.

In a statement, Acer yesterday said that it received notice from its juristic-person director Hong Rouan Investment Corp (宏榮投資) that Maverick Shih would replace Stan Shih’s wife, Carolyn Yeh (葉紫華), as its representative on the board, effective immediately.

A graduate of the University of Southern California with a doctorate in electrical engineering, Maverick Shih in 2005 returned to Taiwan to set up the research and development branch of iD SoftCapital.

Maverick Shih later joined fingerprint sensor provider Egis Technology Inc (神盾) while investing in Berlin-based automotive software designer Advanced Telematic Systems, which is now part of Here Technologies Co.

He joined Acer when it acquired US cloud services provider iGware Inc in 2011.

With effect from Thursday next week, Maverick Shih has resigned from all of his management positions at the firm, including his position as president of the build-your-own-cloud (BYOC) smart products business, Acer said.

However, he would continue to serve as chairman for Acer Cyber Security Inc (安碁資訊) and Acer Synergy Tech Co (智聯), as well as keep his juristic-person director representative positions at Acer’s affiliated companies, it said.

In the meantime, the BYOC smart products business is to be managed by cochief operating officer Jerry Kao (高樹國), while all other divisions would be merged into corporate marketing, business planning and operations, which would be overseen by cochief operating officer Tiffany Huang (黃資婷), Acer said.