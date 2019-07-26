Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

VW optimistic on full year

Volkswagen AG (VW) on Wednesday said it was confident it could defy a worldwide squeeze in vehicle sales over the full year, although unit sales and operating profit fell in the second quarter. Operating profit before special items was down 8.1 percent year-on-year in the quarter at 5.1 billion euros (US$5.68 billion), VW said in a statement. Revenue grew 6.6 percent to 65.2 billion euros, although unit sales were down 2.8 percent at 2.8 million vehicles — falling especially in the vital Chinese market. Net profit surged 24.2 percent to 4.1 billion euros, it said.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan to slash workforce

Nissan Motor Co yesterday said that it would cut 12,500 jobs and announced a plunge in quarterly net profit as it struggles with weak sales and the arrest of its former chairman. “Nissan will reduce its global production capacity by 10 percent by the end of fiscal year 2022. In line with production optimizations, the company will reduce headcount by roughly 12,500,” the firm said in a statement. Net profit slumped nearly 95 percent to ￥6.4 billion (US$59.23 million) for the three months to last month, from ￥115.8 billion a year earlier, due to falling sales and growing costs.

LUXURY BRANDS

LVMH hits record high

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE shares yesterday rose to a record in Paris after second-quarter sales breezed past analysts’ estimates, fueled by creative revamps at its Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior fashion brands. Sales of fashion and leather goods rose 20 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter, the company said on Wednesday. LVMH’s first-half profit from recurring operations rose 14 percent to 5.3 billion euros.

BRAZIL

Cash stimulus for workers

The government hopes to inject US$11.2 billion into its slowing economy after announcing a plan on Wednesday to put some extra cash in the pockets of workers. Workers are to be allowed to withdraw up to 500 reais (US$133) this year and a certain percentage next year. President Jair Bolsonaro said that the extra money would help about 63 million people with “debts and overdue water, electricity and gas bills.” The stimulus is expected to add 2.5 percentage points to GDP per capita over 10 years and create 3 million jobs.

SOFTWARE

Salesforce, Alibaba team up

Salesforce.com Inc on Wednesday unveiled a partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) to enter the greater Chinese software market, chasing new business in Asia despite the US-China trade dispute. Alibaba is to sell Salesforce cloud-based software for clients’ sales, customer service and commerce needs in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau, the companies said in a statement.

CHIPMAKERS

SK Hynix dives on demand

South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc yesterday posted an 89 percent quarterly profit plunge amid sluggish demand, as a spat between Seoul and Tokyo threatens earnings. Operating profit fell for the third consecutive quarter to 637.6 billion won (US$539.74 million) and net earnings were down 88 percent to 537 billion won, while total sales were down 38 percent on the year to 6.4 trillion won. Market demand had “fallen short of earlier expectations,” SK Hynix said, adding that the price fall was “steeper than anticipated.”