Samsung to launch revamped Galaxy Fold in September

Bloomberg

Samsung Electronics Co is to begin selling its Galaxy Fold in September, resurrecting a device it pulled months ago after early reviewers reported defects in the gadget’s flexible screen.

The world’s biggest smartphone maker is conducting final testing after making a series of modifications to the device, and said in an online post that it would sell the phone in select markets without elaborating.

Samsung canceled the April 26 launch of the US$1,980 device after the folding displays on review models exhibited problems.

It was to have been the company’s crowning achievement, the world’s first mass-produced foldable smartphone and a symbol of technological prowess, but some models developed issues after mere days of use.

Bloomberg’s review unit failed to function properly after a plastic layer covering the screen was removed, and a small tear developed at the top of the hinge where the gadget opened.

Samsung has since redesigned the Galaxy Fold, adjusting the protective film so it wraps around the entire screen and flows into the outer bezels, rendering it impossible to peel off by hand, Bloomberg News reported.

It also re-engineered the hinge, pushing it slightly upward from the screen to help stretch the film further when the phone opens.

Samsung yesterday confirmed the display modifications in its post.

“I’m sure that part of Samsung’s motivation with this product is to secure the bragging rights of being the first in the industry,” said Bryan Ma (馬伯遠), vice president of device research at consultancy International Data Corp. “But a more important reason is to get a head start in learning how to develop this new category of product, and clearly they’ve learned their lessons, even if it was done the hard way.”

Samsung is trying to steal a march on Chinese rivals Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為), which are trying to put out their own devices to stake a claim to a potentially massive market.

The Galaxy Fold’s delay also means it would launch at about the same time Apple Inc typically unveils its latest iPhones.

The race between Samsung and Huawei comes at a time when both companies are grappling with intensifying trade tensions that are disrupting global supply chains.

Samsung is scrambling to secure key materials for chips and displays that have been targeted by Japanese export restrictions, while Huawei is bracing for a steep drop in overseas phone sales after the US slapped curbs on the sale of US technology to the Chinese company.

Last month, CNBC reported that Huawei was also delaying the launch of its foldable Mate X to September to allow time for more testing.