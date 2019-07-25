SOEs could hire more people than expected: ministry

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

There could be up to 1,219 job openings at the four state-owned enterprises (SOEs) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ supervision, but the actual number would depend on the results of this year’s entrance examinations, a ministry official said yesterday.

Taiwan Power Co (台電), Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水), CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Taiwan Sugar Corp (台糖) are all facing a wave of vacancies as baby boomers reach retirement age, but the ministry underestimated the number of people eligible to apply for retirement this year, leading it to plan for only 761 openings, Human Resources Department Deputy Director Chen Hui-chen (陳慧珍) said.

“We might increase the number of job vacancies before publishing the final test results,” Chen told the Taipei Times.

The four firms are to hold joint examinations on Nov. 24 in Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung and Hualien, and candidates can sign up online for the exams from Friday next week, the ministry said, adding that the closing date would be Aug. 13.

“We hit a record high last year when we recruited 1,399 employees,” Chen said, adding that competition was fierce — just 7.5 percent of test takers were hired.

Government jobs are appealing as they provide relatively stable remuneration and retirement funds.

This year, the four SOEs are offering starting monthly salaries of between NT$36,000 and NT$39,000, the ministry said in a statement.

The unemployment rate rose 0.06 percentage points to 3.73 percent last month compared with May, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Monday.

The rate averaged 3.68 percent in the first six months of this year, up 0.02 points from last year at this time, it added.