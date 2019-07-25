E-Lead to shift focus to high-margin products

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Automotive electronics maker E-Lead Electronic Co (怡利電子) aims to continue adjusting its product mix and sell more high-margin products in the coming months to achieve better performance this year.

The company has posted consecutive losses in the past two years.

Its plans include increasing the production of head-up display (HUD) and driver assistance parts, and delivering more high-margin products, such as advanced driving assistance system components and 360-degree surround-view cameras, a public relations official told the Taipei Times by telephone yesterday.

The company also aims to reduce the proportion of low-margin infotainment head units to 30 percent of total sales by the end of this year, compared with 40 percent last year.

“Head-up displays would be the driving force for sales in the second half of this year, as we plan to raise their proportion in total sales to 15 percent from less than 10 percent last year,” said the official, who asked to remain anonymous.

“HUD shipments have risen steadily this year in Taiwan and China,” he said.

Its HUD business might also benefit from new model launches by Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (吉利汽車), Faw Car Co Hongqi Business (一汽紅旗) and South East (Fujian) Motor Corp (東南汽車) in China, he added.

E-Lead is developing at least six HUD products, which are likely to enter mass production in the first quarter of next year, the company said.

Revenue in the first six months increased 4.06 percent annually to NT$1.12 billion (US$36 million), with Indonesia remaining the largest market with about 35 percent share, followed by Taiwan with 23 percent and China at 20 percent.

The company’s shares yesterday closed up 1.17 percent at NT$21.55 in Taipei trading.