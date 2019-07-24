BAIC takes a 5% stake in Daimler

AFP, BERLIN

China’s state-owned Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd (BAIC, 北汽集團) has taken a 5 percent stake in Daimler AG, whose top shareholder for the past year has been rival Chinese automaker Geely Holding Group Co (吉利控股), the luxury German automaker said yesterday.

Daimler, which produces the luxury brand Mercedes-Benz, has long worked with BAIC in China and has previously said it was possible that BAIC could purchase a stake in the company.

“We are very pleased that our long-standing partner BAIC is now a long-term investor in Daimler,” chief executive Ola Kallenius said in a statement. “This step reinforces our successful partnership, and is a signal of trust in the strategy and future potential of our company.”

The two companies have been partners in the production of Daimler vehicles in China and Daimler owns a nearly 10 percent stake in BAIC Motor Corp Ltd (北京汽車), a listed BAIC subsidiary.

However, last year the owner of Chinese automaker Geely, Li Shufu (李書福), unexpectedly bought an almost 10 percent stake in Daimler, surprising executives at the German automaker.

Geely owns Volvo Cars Corp, the luxury Swedish automaker which it has helped turn around to make record sales as it produces more sports utility vehicles.

The investment by BAIC puts it behind Geely, with 9.69 percent of Daimler’s shares, and the Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund at about 7 percent.

The Renault-Nissan alliance had previously been Daimler’s third-largest shareholder.

While Daimler announced last year together with BAIC that they plan to invest 1.5 billion euros (US$1.68 billion) in an assembly plant for the next generation of Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles, the German automaker has also moved forward on the electric front with Geely.

In March, Daimler and Geely unveiled plans to manufacture in China the next generation of electric Smart cars, a Daimler brand of subcompact vehicles.