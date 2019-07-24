Staff writer

TECHNOLOGY

Advantech to acquire stake

Advantech Co (研華), the world’s biggest industrial computer manufacturer, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved a resolution to acquire 24.58 million shares of broadband systems integrator Hwacom Systems Inc (華電聯網) for NT$332.81 million (US$10.7 million). The strategic investment represents a 19.99 percent stake in Hwacom as the company eyes rising Internet of Things demand, Advantech said in a regulatory filing. Advantech purchased Hwacom shares at NT$13.7 per share and the net worth per share of Hwacom was NT$14.47 as of yesterday, the filing showed. The firms have long worked together and in 2015 partnered with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on a 4G smart vehicle project.

RETAIL

Momo.com income hits high

TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said that revenue last quarter rose 22.7 percent to a record high NT$11.82 billion. Net profit reached NT$312 million, or earnings per share of NT$2.22. The company in a statement attributed the revenue growth to Mother’s Day and Children’s Day sales. Product promotions through “brand days” also played an imported part in boosting sales, the company said. To provide more delivery options to customers, Momo.com last month partnered with Taiwan Mobile Co (臺灣大哥大) to offer deliveries through nearly 800 Myfone stores nationwide.

INVESTMENT

Foreign investment rises

In the first six months of this year, the government approved US$3.51 billion of foreign investment into Taiwan, up 16.99 percent from a year earlier, thanks to Hitachi Ltd’s US$760.37 million investment in Yungtay Engineering Co (永大電機) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s US$512.06 million capital injection into its Taipei branch, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Monday. In the first half of the year, the government approved US$47.47 million of investment by China-based investors, down 65.48 percent year-on-year, the ministry said in a statement, citing a high comparison base.

CHIPMAKERS

UMC withdraws unit’s IPO

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) on Sunday night said that it had withdrawn an initial public offering (IPO) application for Chinese subsidiary Hejian Technology (Suzhou) Co (和艦) on the STAR start-up board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. UMC, the world’s No. 3 contract chipmaker, scrapped the plan due to differences between Chinese regulators and its underwriter, Changjiang Securities Co (長江證券), over Hejian’s ownership of a Chinese subsidiary, United Semiconductor (Xiamen) Co (聯芯), the company said in a statement to the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Hejian holds an about 15 percent stake in United Semiconductor (Xiamen), which operates a 12-inch fab in Xiamen in China’s Fujian Province.

ELECTRONICS

Lite-On revenue slides 2%

Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) earlier this month said that revenue last month fell 2 percent annually to NT$16.15 billion due mainly to weakening market demand. The company said that its optoelectronics segment contributed 15 percent of total sales, of which vehicle LED lighting posted consecutive yearly growth. The information technology segment accounted for 66 percent of sales, while the storage segment accounted for 14 percent. Lite-On expects sales to improve in the second half of the year and to return to annual growth.