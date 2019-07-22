Bonny to start production of compo site vehicle rims

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Leading carbon fiber racket and hockey stick maker Bonny Worldwide Ltd (波力集團) on Friday said that it plans to start production of newly developed composite rims for vehicles this month, aiming to sell about 6,000 this year.

“We plan to begin mass production next month in Zhejiang Province’s Tongxiang, with shipments starting in September,” a public relations official told the Taipei Times by telephone.

Carbon fiber rims would contribute to sales more steadily compared with hockey sticks and badminton and tennis rackets, as sports equipment has low seasons, the official said.

The new rims have earned international certification, she said, adding that they are lighter and harder than ordinary rims.

Bonny last year manufactured 1.19 million carbon fiber sticks and rackets, compared with 1.26 million the previous year, company data showed.

It is the world’s largest maker of hockey sticks, accounting of 40 percent of the global market, the company said in its annual report.

In China, Bonny is among the top four badminton racket brands, with a market share of 8 percent.

The firm said that revenue for the first six months declined 2.18 percent annually to NT$765.24 million (US$24.65 million), from NT$782.27 million a year earlier, although last month’s revenue climbed 25.61 percent year-on-year to a record NT$227.58 million.

Bonny attributed last month’s increase to a record 180,000 units shipped after orders in May were delayed to last month, while this month’s orders were frontloaded.

North American markets, especially the US, accounted for 90.76 percent of the company’s sales last year, while China made up 7.06 percent, with Taiwan and other nations contributing 2.18 percent, the company said.