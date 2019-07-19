Agencies

JAPAN

Exports take 6.8% tumble

Exports declined last month as shipments of goods were hit by the US-China trade dispute, the Ministry of Finance reported yesterday. The data released by the ministry showed that exports slid 6.8 percent from a year earlier, the seventh straight month of decline, while imports fell 5.2 percent. The trade surplus for the month dropped 20 percent to ￥589.5 billion (US$5.47 billion), the ministry said. For the first six months of this year, exports slipped 4.7 percent, while imports edged down 1.1 percent, with the nation logging a trade deficit of ￥888.8 billion.

UNITED STATES

Economy holding up: Fed

Fears that President Donald Trump’s trade disputes would harm the economy are pervasive, but for now, the US keeps chugging along with steady job creation and tame inflation, the Federal Reserve reported on Wednesday. “Economic activity continued to expand at a modest pace overall from mid-May through early July,” the Fed said in its regular survey of business conditions across the nation. While the outlook for the coming months is “generally positive,” the survey conducted in advance of a policy meeting found “widespread concerns” about possible harm caused by “trade-related uncertainty.”

TECHNOLOGY

Top IBM unit’s revenue falls

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) reported shrinking revenue in its biggest business unit for the second consecutive quarter, highlighting the importance of the Red Hat Inc acquisition to fuel future growth in cloud computing. Revenue in the global technology services unit, which includes cloud infrastructure and technology support, was US$6.8 billion, down 6.7 percent, from a year earlier. The division shrank by the same amount in the previous quarter. The drop is the result of IBM ending unprofitable third-party businesses. Technology services is IBM’s biggest business unit, pulling in almost 40 percent of total sales.

SOFTWARE

SAP profit drops 21%

German software firm SAP SE yesterday reported poor results and was the latest to point out the effect of a protracted trade dispute between the US and China on its earnings. Europe’s most valuable tech company, SAP told investors it would have to wait until next year for a major improvement in margins, as the business software group reported a 21 percent decline in quarterly operating profit. However, the company is seeing increases in cloud revenue that it plans to sustain with this year’s US$8 billion acquisition of market-analytics company Qualtrics, SAP chief executive officer Bill McDermott said.

MERGERS

EssilorLuxottica eyes deal

Franco-Italian lens and eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica on Wednesday said that it is in talks to acquire Dutch glasses retailer GrandVision, in a deal worth more than 7 billion euros (US$7.87 billion). “EssilorLuxottica confirms that it is in discussions to acquire the 76.72 percent held by HAL Holding NV in GrandVision. No agreement has been reached as yet, and it is not certain that the talks will lead to an agreement,” the company said in a statement. “The price of the acquisition mentioned in initial discussions is around 28 euros a share.” That price, more than 22 percent above the share price, would value GrandVision at about 7 billion euros.