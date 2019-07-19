5G to drive smartphone growth next year: Gartner

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Global shipments of mobile phones are forecast to grow 1.47 percent to 1.77 billion units next year, from 1.75 billion units this year, on the back of 5G-enabled smartphones, US market research firm Gartner Inc said in a report on Wednesday.

The 5G smartphones would see shipments pick up speed next year to represent 6 percent of overall handset shipments, as telecoms have launched 5G services in several countries, such as the US, South Korea, Switzerland, Finland and the UK, Gartner said.

An estimated 7 percent of global communications service providers would have commercially viable wireless 5G services by next year, it said.

“The leap will occur in 2023, when we expect 5G phones to account for 51 percent of phone sales,” Gartner research director Ranjit Atwal said in the report, adding that smartphone prices would drop as 5G service coverage increases.

Nonetheless, global shipments of mobile phones are expected to decline by 3.75 percent to 1.75 billion units this year, from 1.81 billion units last year, or 10 percent if compared with shipments of 1.9 billion units in 2015, he said.

As the average life span of high-end smartphones is predicted to increase from 2.6 years to nearly 2.9 years by 2023, mobile phone vendors must pay attention to the importance of improving the user experience and providing new features, he added.

As for PCs, global shipments are expected to decline by 1.04 percent annually this year due to market uncertainties, despite an annual growth of 1.5 percent last quarter, Gartner said.

PC shipments are expected to reach 257 million units, down from 259.7 million units last year, the market researcher said.

“The ongoing trade dispute between the US and China — and the potential imposition of tariffs — are likely to impact the PC market this year,” Atwal said.

After a boost from Microsoft Corp’s Windows 10 migration for corporate users last quarter, Gartner estimated that 75 percent of the installed base of business PCs would have completed migration by 2021.

Product managers still need to continue promoting the end of Windows 7 support to drive the migration, Atwal said.

Overall, global shipments of PCs, tablets and mobile phones are forecast to decline 3.3 percent annually to 2.2 billion units this year, Gartner said.