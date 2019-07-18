Agencies

SINGAPORE

Trade dispute hits exports

Exports plummeted last month amid a worsening trade dispute between the US and China, spelling more bad news for the city-state’s economy. Non-oil domestic exports contracted 17.3 percent from a year ago after falling a revised 16.3 percent in May, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement yesterday. Electronics exports plunged 31.9 percent. The biggest contractions in overall shipments were to Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, which dropped 38.2 percent, 23.2 percent and 22.7 percent respectively.

AUTOMOBILES

European registrations fall

European vehicle registrations fell sharply last month, resuming a downward spiral for this year. Sales dropped 7.9 percent to 1.49 million vehiles, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said yesterday, the worst monthly decline since December last year. France and Spain posted declines of more than 8 percent, while German and UK sales fell 4.7 percent and 4.9 percent respectively. The weak showing adds to the gloom enveloping the sector and brings the fall to 3.1 percent since the start of this year.

UNITED STATES

Powell hints at rate cuts

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell added more weight to expectations the central bank would cut interest rates later this month, saying on Tuesday that the US inflation outlook is near historic lows. Central bankers have “raised concerns about a more prolonged shortfall in inflation below our 2 percent target,” Powell said in a prepared speech at a Bank of France dinner in Paris. Amid continued uncertainty about global growth amid rising trade tensions, Powell said inflation expectations “are near the bottom of their historical ranges.”

MINING

Iron ore output to rise: BHP

BHP Group forecasts iron ore production would rise as much as 6 percent this fiscal year after output posted its first annual decline because of a train derailment and a cyclone that deluged Australian ports. Total production from Australia is estimated to jump to between 273 million and 286 million tonnes in fiscal 2020 after recording its first annual decline since China’s steel boom began at the start of the century. Output fell to 269.6 million tonnes in fiscal 2019, missing an average forecast of 272 million tonnes among five analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

AUTOMOBILES

Toyota, CATL reach deal

Toyota Motor Corp struck a deal to buy electric-vehicle batteries from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL, 時代新能源) as automakers worldwide race to develop vehicles that meet stricter emission rules. The two companies have also started discussing the development of new technology, and the reuse and recycling of batteries, Toyota said in a statement yesterday. Toyota and CATL plan to work together on specific projects, it said. Terms of the accord were not disclosed.

INVESTMENT

Visa invests in Go-Jek

Visa Inc, the world’s biggest payments network, has invested an undisclosed amount in ride-hailing giant Go-Jek as part of the Indonesian company’s ongoing series F fundraising round, the two companies said yesterday. The move follows Go-Jek’s announcement this month it had secured funding from Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank PLC, Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co. The terms of that deal were not disclosed.