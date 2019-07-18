Amazon, Germany agree on service terms overhaul

Reuters, FRANKFURT, Germany and BRUSSELS

Amazon.com Inc has reached a deal with Germany’s antitrust authority to overhaul its terms of service for third-party merchants, taking action to appease regulators as pressure on the e-commerce giant grows in Europe and the US.

The Federal Cartel Office yesterday said it was dropping a seven-month investigation after Amazon agreed to amend its Business Services Agreement that applies to merchants using its platform.

In the US, lawmakers on Tuesday questioned an Amazon boss over how the firm treats merchants.

The changes will apply not only to Germany, Amazon’s No. 2 market after the US, but also to its marketplaces in Britain, France, Italy and Spain, as well as its other worldwide sites in the Americas and Asia, the German regulator said.

“We have achieved far-reaching improvements for retailers on Amazon’s marketplaces,” cartel office chief Andreas Mundt said in a statement. “We are dropping our investigation.”

Amazon said the changes to its Business Solutions Agreement, to take effect in 30 days, would clarify the rights and responsibilities of selling partners that account for 58 percent of physical merchandise sales on its platform.

“We’ll continue working hard, investing heavily, and inventing new tools and services to help our selling partners around the world reach new customers and grow their business,” Amazon said.

Germany’s antitrust regulator, while subordinate to Brussels in many regards, has also ordered Facebook Inc to change how it handles user data after finding the social network abused its market dominance.

Facebook has challenged that decision, in contrast to Amazon.

No fines had been foreseen in the Amazon case.

At issue is the power of so-called platform companies that provide a venue for others, for example, to sell new or second-hand books.

In an inherent conflict of interest, that business has also long been a mainstay of Amazon, which was founded by Jeff Bezos in his garage in 1994 and now has a market capitalization of nearly US$1 trillion.

Third-party sellers had complained that Amazon’s terms of service were stacked against them, a view backed by the cartel office, which found that Amazon dealt with them in an opaque and arbitrary manner.

In Tuesday’s hearing on Capitol Hill, lawmakers raised similar concerns, pressing Amazon counsel Nate Sutton over allegations it competed against its own sellers and pushed them to buy advertising and fulfilment services.

Among the changes in its new terms of service, Amazon will comply with European rules governing liability towards its business partners on its European platforms, whereas earlier it had faced no such liability.

It should now give 30 days notice, and a reason for, removing a merchant from its platform. Before, it could end its relationship with, or block, a seller without warning or explanation.

Merchants using its European marketplaces would be able, in certain circumstances, to take Amazon to court in their own country, whereas before this was only possible in Luxembourg — a deterrent for small-time traders.

They would also be able to appeal against decisions by Amazon regarding who should bear the costs of returns and refunds. Other changes cover product descriptions, ease of understanding Amazon’s terms of services and fairer presentation of customer reviews, the cartel office said.