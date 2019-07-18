Justice Department urges pause in Qualcomm case

Reuters

The US Department of Justice on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to pause the enforcement of a sweeping antitrust ruling against mobile chip supplier Qualcomm Inc, citing support from the US Department of Energy (DOE) and Department of Defense (DOD).

“For DOD, Qualcomm is a key player both in terms of its trusted supply chain and as a leader in innovation, and it would be impossible to replace Qualcomm’s critical role in 5G technology in the short term,” US Undersecretary for Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord wrote in a filing made in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Qualcomm, the largest supplier of modem chips that connect smartphones to wireless data networks, on May 21 lost in an antitrust lawsuit brought by the Federal Trade Commission earlier this year.

US District Judge Lucy Koh ruled that Qualcomm had engaged in anticompetitive patent-licensing practices to keep a monopoly on the mobile chip market.

Koh ordered Qualcomm to license its technology to rival chipmakers, which include firms like Taiwan’s MediaTek Inc (聯發科) and China’s Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) chip unit, HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體).

Qualcomm has been fighting to have the ruling put on hold while it pursues an appeal. The San Diego, California-based firm has argued that letting the ruling stand could upend its talks with phone makers over chips for 5G, the next generation of wireless data networks.

Koh declined to pause the ruling, bringing the case before the 9th Circuit.

The Justice Department’s antitrust division had asked Koh to hold an additional hearing about potential penalties before she made her ruling, but she declined to do so.

In a friend of the court filing on Tuesday, Justice Department attorneys argued her ruling was “erroneous” and called her decision to forgo additional hearings “unlawful.”

Department of Energy officials also filed in favor of a pause.

“DOE’s missions in nuclear security and protection of the nation’s energy and nuclear infrastructure are dependent on secure and advanced wireless communications, of which Qualcomm is the major and predominant US supplier of both current generation and upcoming 5G chipsets,” chief information officer Max Everett wrote.

Lord wrote that the Deparment of Defense “firmly believes that any measure that inappropriately limits Qualcomm’s technological leadership, ability to invest in research and development, and market competitiveness, even in the short-term, could harm national security.”